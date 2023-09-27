Madelyn Cline Romance With Pete Davidson Reportedly Not ‘Serious’: It’s ‘Just a Good Time’

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Pete Davidson, 29, and Madelyn Cline, 25, are simply enjoying each other’s company. That’s according to a new report, which pushes back on prior claims that Madelyn and Pete have grown “close.” “Madelyn anticipates her current relationship with Pete as just a good time and it will not be her last one,” a source told Daily Mail for a September 27 report. “She thinks he is hilarious, and fun and she is all about hanging out with him, but she is 25, and she doesn’t want anything serious, she wants to chase fun, and she thinks Pete thinks the same and their relationship is all about having a good time.”

Furthermore, the source close to the actress said she’s simply not “serious” about the Bupkis actor. “It is in no way serious, she is taking it day by day and that is all that works for her right now, Pete shouldn’t expect her to be his soulmate, she is not giving off those vibes,” they explained.

The Wednesday report is in contrast to an Us Weekly report on Monday claiming that they’d developed a “strong bond.” “Madelyn and Pete have been dating for several weeks but have grown close fairly quickly,” an insider told the outlet. “[Madelyn and Pete] had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person. But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.” That same day, the actors were spotted boarding a private jet together after one of Pete’s stand-up comedy performances in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Friday, Us Weekly was the first to report that the King of Staten Island actor had moved on after his whirlwind relationship with Chase Sui Wonders. “Pete and Madelyn are dating,” the source reportedly said. “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning.” They added, “They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”