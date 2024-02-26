Kyle Richards’ Estranged Husband Claims That She ‘Wanted the Separation’ in New Trailer for ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

Kyle Richards, 55, and Mauricio Umansky, 53, have dominated headlines for their ongoing marital drama and new details have been released. In a new February 25 teaser clip for Buying Beverly Hills‘ upcoming season, the real estate mogul chatted with a friend and claimed that it was Kyle who wanted to take a break from their marriage. “She wanted the separation,” Mauricio said in regards to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

After the Bravo hubby claimed that his wife wanted space from him, his friend was seemingly concerned about the outcome of Mauricio’s career. “How will this affect the business?” his friend inquired during the same clip. Later, the father of Kyle’s children addressed the “conflict” going on in his life during a speech with his colleagues. “The Agency being a large family — just like every family — there’s conflict,” Mauricio said.

A brand new #BuyingBeverlyHills Teaser Trailer is here! New season launches March 22 #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/5A2vmEk47I — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) February 26, 2024

At the start of the teaser trailer, Kyle and her estranged spouse had a serious conversation behind closed doors. “You’re so stressed,” he told her. “And the travel obviously affects – you know – us.” The 55-year-old also addressed the split during a conversation with her and Mauricio’s daughters. “We wanted to have this conversation when we were all together… for obvious reasons,” Kyle said to her family. Although the trailer didn’t reveal everything that Kyle said, they did add her apology to her kids. “I’m really sorry you guys,” she said seemingly somber.

The latest details on their breakup comes less than one week after the Season 2 trailer was released. In that video, the proud father explained the “rules” of the separation to his daughters. “She [Kyle] said to me, ‘listen. The rules are that, you know, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you wanna do,” Mauricio said to his kids. “‘I’m not gonna be asking what you’re doing. I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we’re separated.’”

Last week, Kyle caused a frenzy online after she attended a taping of Watch What Happens Live alongside her friend, Morgan Wade, 29. The country singer and Mauricio’s estranged wife sparked romance rumors last summer, however, Kyle has confirmed that they’re merely pals. Despite her denials, Morgan cozied up to Kyle at the event and was spotted with her hand on Kyle’s hip. Many fans took to the comments of a fan re-post to react. “Yeah, that hip rub tho [sic],” one fan tweeted. Fans can catch more of Kyle and her marriage drama when the RHOBH Season 13 reunion premieres on February 28.