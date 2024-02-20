Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Daughters Cry After He Details the ‘Rules’ to Their Split

Mauricio Umansky placed the onus for his split on Kyle Richards in a new Buying Beverly Hills clip ahead of season 2, telling several of his daughters that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was the one who needed “space.” “She said to me, ‘listen. The rules are that, you know, you go out, you date, you do whatever it is that you wanna do,” he told daughters Farrah, Alexia, and Sophia, as they all sat around an outdoor table [see clip below.] “‘I’m not gonna be asking what you’re doing,'” he related their mom saying. “‘I don’t want you to be asking me what I’m doing. Like, we’re separated.'”

Farrah, becoming visibly emotional, said, “it’s so weird to be even having these conversations. “I know,” said Alexia as she dabbed tears away from her cheeks. “I mean, our life has just changed so much. “I definitely could not have predicted where my life was gonna be one year ago, in all aspects,” Farrah admitted.

“I’m sorry we’re all going through this,” Sophia told her dad, to which he said, “me too.” “Sorry for all of us,” Sophia continued. “I’m sorry for you guys, I’m sorry for you.” “For all of us,” Mauricio emphasized. The February 20 clip ended with a reminder that the second season of Buying Beverly Hills drops on Netflix on March 22.

Kyle and Mauricio first announced their separation in a joint social media post last summer. “In regards to the news that came out about us today … any claims regarding divorcing are untrue,” they wrote in a statement on July 3. “However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part, [sic].”

Kyle shares daughter Farrah with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie, and Kyle and Mauricio later married and welcomed daughters Alexia, Sophia, and Portia. Since their split, Kyle has been linked to country star Morgan Wade, while Mauricio has been seen spending time and even holding hands with his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater.