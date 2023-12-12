Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Attend Kathy Hilton’s Holiday Party Together: Photo

Image Credit: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards, 54, attended her sister, Kathy Hilton‘s annual holiday bash and fueled romance rumors once more after attending the party alongside Morgan Wade, 29. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on December 11 to share a new carousel of photos from the party and gushed over her loved ones in the caption. “Such a beautiful weekend surrounded by family & friends,” she captioned the post, along with a heart and Christmas tree emoji.

For the Christmas celebration, Kyle sizzled in a fiery red gown that featured a sexy cut-out design on the front. The gown boasted a festive bow on the front and a mermaid-style hem. The 54-year-old accessorized her red dress with gold hoop earrings, a sequined gold purse, and brown leather open-toe heels. Meanwhile, Morgan opted for a burgundy velvet button-up top, a black Gucci blazer, and black trousers. The “Wilder Days” songstress completed her party attire with a black Hermès belt and black leather dress shoes.

Soon after Kyle shared the snapshots of herself with Morgan, many of her 4.2 million followers took to the comments to react. “Is this considered their hard launch ?” one fan joked, while another quipped, “It’s giving ‘we’re official’ ‘she’s met the family.'” Elsewhere in the comments, many of the Bravo personality’s fans gushed over her look. “Kyle looks the best shes [sic] ever looked!” the third fan wrote, while another chimed in with, “You look happy and healthy and I’m loving it!”

The recent holiday photo of Kyle and Morgan comes following months of rumors that the two are romantically linked. In addition, the speculation of their relationship comes amid Kyle’s estrangement from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, 53. Back in July, the mother-of-four denied the rumors and confirmed that she and Morgan are simply pals. Kyle told Page Six on July 8 that, she and the musician are “very good friends.” When the reporter asked her if the speculation was “just a rumor,” Kyle replied, “yes.”

Despite the brunette beauty shutting down the rumors this summer, speculation has continued amid Season 13 of RHOBH. During a recent episode of the reality series, Morgan made an appearance and supported Kyle during her tattoo appointment. Mauricio has been open about his disapproval this season about his wife’s new ink, however, she proudly showed it off to him after the appointment.

Additionally, during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, Kyle’s bestie and co-star, Dorit Kemsley, claimed that her friendship with Kyle has changed since Morgan came into the picture. “[Kyle] will kill me,” Dorit said. “But, I feel like the closer she got to Morgan the further she got from me. But, I don’t think I’m the only one I just think that…” Andy Cohen then jumped in and agreed that it appeared that way. “Sorry Kyle I love you but it’s the truth! It’s how I feel,” Dorit concluded. New episodes of RHOBH air each Wednesday on Bravo and stream the following day on Peacock.