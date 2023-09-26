Kyle Richards Reveals She & Morgan Wade Went on a ‘Fun Girls Trip’ Amidst Romance Rumors

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Kyle Richards had an explanation for why she was in Europe with Morgan Wade amidst the rumors about the two. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 54, did an Amazon Live on September 25 and once again clarified that she’s not in a relationship with the 28-year-old country singer. Kyle explained that the pair were recently in Paris, France together for businesses purposes only.

“We were in Paris shooting the documentary that you guys probably heard about online,” Kyle explained. “There’s just so many things out there online. I’m like, ‘Why do people just make things up, invent things about the trip?’ They see that there’s a camera there, and they completely ignore that there’s a camera there and act like we were… I don’t even know what.”

“I’m like, ‘There were cameras there! Just get your act together,’ ” the Bravolebrity said. “But yes, it was a great shoot.” Kyle added, “It was all great. It was just a fun, fun girls trip.” Kyle is rumored to be producing a documentary about Morgan’s tour, which has only heightened the rumors that they’re romantically involved.

As fans know, Kyle’s relationship status has been a hot topic with fans since the shocking news of her “amicable split” from her husband Mauricio Umansky, 53, broke on July 3. A day later, the longtime couple who have four daughters released a joint statement denying that they were divorcing, though Kyle did confirm that they were separated.

“We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they said. “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please don’t create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

Amidst her separation from Mauricio, Kyle has been spending more time with Morgan. The reality star notably appeared in Morgan’s “Fall In Love With Me” music video, where their characters fall in love and share two steamy kisses. Kyle and Morgan also released a behind-the-scenes clip about the making of the creative project. The two noted that it was a way from them to “troll the trolls” amid the romance rumors.

The drama with Kyle is expected to play out in part on the next season of RHOBH. Some of Kyle’s costars like Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais have addressed Kyle and Mauricio’s marital issues already, but they haven’t said too much. “I’m going to let Kyle really explain, but they’re not splitting,” Erika told Billboard. “They have had a very hard time. They’ve acknowledged that.”