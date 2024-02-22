Kyle Richards & Morgan Wade Snuggle Up at ‘WWHL’ Amid Denials She Encouraged Ex Mauricio Umansky to Date: Watch

View gallery Image Credit: Jason Davis/Getty Images for Americana Music Association

Kyle Richards, 55, appeared on Watch What Happens Live on February 21 and had a shocking plus one by her side. After months of denying a romantic relationship, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star attended the show’s taping alongside her friend, Morgan Wade, 29. Although the country singer didn’t make an appearance on the talk show, she did pose alongside Kyle for several photos.

While at the show, Kyle posed with Morgan for the cameras and sent fans into a frenzy online. After a video of the 29-year-old caressing the brunette beauty’s hip landed on social media, many Real Housewives fans reacted in the comments. “I mean they have to be dating, right?!” one fan questioned, while another added, “Yeah, that hip rub tho [sic].” Meanwhile, a third fan noted: “That’s it. I love my girlfriends but I don’t rub their hips to show affection.”

During her time on Andy Cohen‘s WWHL, Kyle looked extra stunning in a skin-tight dress by PatBO. The black gown featured a plunging neckline and a sequined chain-like bra. Kyle completed the look with droplet silver earrings, sheer black tights, and black high heel pumps. Meanwhile, Morgan, who she’s denied dating, rocked an all-black suit complete with an Hermès belt. The “Wilder Days” singer tied the outfit together with black boots and a button-up top.

Kyle’s recent TV appearance also comes amid her separation from her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, 53. The two denied divorce rumors in July 2023, however, they have since confirmed they’re not together. The real estate mogul discussed his separation from Kyle during the recent Buying Beverly Hills trailer and admitted that he and his spouse were allowed to “date” other people. Despite Mauricio’s comments, Kyle has since denied encouraging the 53-yearr-old to see other people outside their marriage.

The mother-of-four made the comments during her time on WWHL and claimed that Mauricio interpreted what she meant differently. “It wasn’t encouraged. It was, you know, I’d rather, you know, say that if we’re going to be separated — say that so that way I don’t have to feel hurt,” Kyle explained, per PEOPLE. “And that’s easier said than [done].” She also admitted that she “was a little bit taken aback” by his remarks. The former lovebirds have been married since 1996. Fans can catch the RHOBH Season 13 reunion on Bravo beginning on February 28 and streaming the next day on Peacock.