Brittany Mahomes Claps Back at Haters Who Say Taylor Swift ‘Ruined’ Football

Two days after Charles Barkley, 60, called out the NFL’s Taylor Swift haters, Brittany Mahomes, 28, reacted by re-posting the King Charles host’s comments. Initially, Charles argued that any football fan who ridicules the Grammy winner is a “loser.” He made his comments during the January 31 episode of his broadcast show alongside Gayle King.

“If you’re screaming at Taylor Swift saying she ruined [football], you’re just a loser,” Charles quipped during the episode. “You’re just a loser or a jacka**.” A few days later, Brittany, who is married to Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, made sure to react and expressed her agreement. “Let. Them. Know,” she penned in the re-post via her Instagram Story on February 2.

It’s no surprise that the 28-year-old defended Taylor, as the songstress is currently dating Patrick’s teammate, Travis Kelce. Not only are the two WAGs both linked to men on the same team, but since Taylor and Travis sparked a romance, Brittany has become besties with the “Anti-Hero” musician. Most recently, Patrick’s spouse took to Instagram to share new photos with Taylor from the most recent game on January 28. “LVIII,” she penned in the caption, referring to Super Bowl 58 which is set to take place on February 11.

Elsewhere, fans took to Taylor’s defense in the comments section of a video that featured Charles’ remarks. “True she’s just [sic] to support her boyfriend, it’s the networks constantly showing and talking about her,” one fan penned, while another added, “He’s not wrong.” The latest also comes amid comedian Larry David‘s comments on Taylor and Travis. During a February 1 appearance on the TODAY show, the 76-year-old admitted that she doesn’t “give a…,” and noted that he meant the “S-word.”

Brittany’s reaction also comes less than two weeks ahead of the Super Bowl. Although it has not been confirmed if Taylor will attend the game amid her Eras Tour shows in Japan, many Swifties have speculated that she will. Meanwhile, Travis recently confirmed that he will be unable to support Taylor at the Grammy Awards on February 4 due to his pre-game preparations.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for, but I think I got practice on Sunday,” Travis said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Or, I think Sunday’s a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day. Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we got in a week.”