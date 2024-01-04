Taylor Swift & Chiefs WAGs Reportedly Have Fun Girls Night Out at Restaurant: Patrons Were ‘Shocked’ She Was There

Taylor Swift, 34, made sure to live it up during her time in Kansas at the end of December! Megan Garrelts, a co-owner of the local restaurant Rye, told Page Six about the Grammy winner’s visit on December 30. Taylor reportedly visited the local eatery alongside her new bestie, Brittany Mahomes, 28, and other WAGs (wives and girlfriends) of the Kansas City Chiefs team. Taylor has since sparked a friendship with Brittany amid the singer’s romance with Travis Kelce, 34.

“We have some history with serving [the Chiefs] through the years,” Megan said of the famous football team coming to her restaurants. She even noted that Taylor’s boyfriend is a frequent patron of several of Rye’s locations. “He comes in pretty often to both,” she continued during the January 4 interview. “He’s awesome. He’s super nice.”

Amid Travis’ romance with Taylor, the restaurateur noted that he has since become a “bit more private” when he’s eating at the local spot. “He loves saying, ‘Hi,’ to people in the restaurant … He’s been a little bit more private, he sits in the private room, but normally he sits in the main dining room with his friends and handlers,” Megan added. “He’s great.” Although the co-owner of Rye was made aware that someone “notable” would be dining at the restaurant, she was not aware that it would be the “Anti-Hero” hitmaker.

Taylor reportedly arrived at the restaurant one day ahead of New Year’s Eve and had her security team and a “group of pals” with her. The proud business co-owner gushed that the billionaire was “very, very nice,” and even shook hands with her before she went into the private dining area. “Due to the nature of when we have a high profile guest, we try to keep it pretty on the down-low just out of respect for privacy,” Megan explained to the tabloid. “Nobody really knew she was there.”

During the “lively girls night” Taylor reportedly “requested” to use the main dining room’s restroom and “shocked” patrons with her presence. “The restaurant just got really quiet and I think people were more so just really shocked that she was there,” Megan said. “The restaurant was pretty low key that night.”

The 34-year-old reportedly “picked up” the group’s tab and even ordered one of Travis’ favorite cinnamon rolls. “It was pretty cool because Travis … he always requests our cinnamon roll, so I would think that he must have said something to her since she was going to Rye,” the proprietor shared. “That was pretty fun, so we warmed it up.”

The NFL star and Taylor first sparked romance rumors in September 2023 and are still going strong. Most recently, they packed on the PDA for a midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve.