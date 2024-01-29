Brittany Mahomes Shares New Photos With BFF Taylor Swift at Playoff Games

Brittany Mahomes, 28, gave her Instagram followers two more cute photos from the Kansas City Chiefs playoff games on Monday. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared two photos of her and Taylor Swift, who’s dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, posing with Chiefs player Blake Bell‘s wife, Lyndsay Bell, while holding her adorable baby bump. One was taken during the January 13 game against the Miami Dolphins and the second was taken during yesterday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

In both photos, Lyndsay was standing in the middle of Brittany and Taylor as they placed their hands on her bump. They wore Chiefs colors, including a lot of red, and hats. Taylor’s hat in the recent photo was a black Conference Champions hat, which represented the Chiefs latest win, which earned them a spot at the upcoming Super Bowl Championships in Las Vegas, NV on February 11.

“ROUND 1,” Brittany captioned the first photo. “ON TO ROUND 4,” she then captioned the second. The doting wife also shared other photos from the game, including one with her and Patrick on the field. “JUST SO INCREDIBLY PROUD OF THIS GUY!,” she wrote in the caption of the sweet photo along with a tear-filled emoji.

Brittany’s latest set of photos come after Taylor and Travis made many headlines for the loving PDA they showed on Sunday after Travis’ win with the Chiefs. The “Sweet Nothing” crooner walked down to the field with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, after the win to greet and congratulate him. They shared many hugs and kisses as the athlete cheered about the outcome and she smiled with delight.

Taylor and Travis have been dating since around July after he expressed his interest in her on his “New Heights” podcast. Since then, she has showed up to almost every one of his football games this season to support him and may attend the Super Bowl when he and the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in two weeks. The talented songwriter has a concert in Tokyo, Japan for her Eras Tour the night before, but with the large time difference between the countries and the use of a private jet, she may still be able to make it back to the U.S. in time for the big game.