Kendall Jenner Wows in Sexy Sheer Dress at Academy Museum Gala: Photos

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner was a sight to see at the Academy Museum Gala on December 3. The model, 28, embraced the holiday season in a sheer red gown from Fendi at the star-studded event in Los Angeles. Kendall’s long-sleeved dress had a bow that was neatly tied to the side. She accessorized her festive look with a pair of silver earrings and crimson sandals that briefly peeked out from the bottom of her dress. Lastly, Kendall let her long brown hair down for the night out.

The Kardashians star took pictures on the red carpet with her best friend Hailey Bieber, 27, who wore a black sequin dress from Saint Laurent. Hailey’s look also included a matching black clutch purse with several pieces of silver jewelry. Unlike Kendall, Hailey put her hair up in a neat bun in the photos from the event.

Kendall did not go to the gala with rumored boyfriend Bad Bunny, 29. There’s been speculation that Kendall and the Puerto Rican singer broke up after she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram on November 14. Kendall shared a photo of a sunset background with the caption, “What’s meant for me will simply find me.” Many fans interpreted that to mean that Kendall and Bad Bunny — who haven’t been since together since Halloween weekend — ended their relationship.

The Tequila 818 founder and the Grammy Award winner sparked dating rumors in February and enjoyed many outings in public together like at the Lakers game in May, on vacation in Idaho in July, and at the Drake concert in August. However, both stars have stayed tight-lipped about their relationship. Kendall even refused to talk about Bad Bunny when she did an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, though she did explain why.

“I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred,” Kendall said in the interview which was published in August. “I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway,” she added.

Kendall was previously in a relationship with NBA star Devin Booker, 27. They were together on-and-off for over two years until they split for good at the end of 2022. Sources said at the time that Kendall and Devin’s “incredibly busy schedules” was part of the reason for their break up.