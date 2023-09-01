Irina Shayk Slays In Sheer Red Dress After Vacationing With Ex Bradley Cooper: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Irina Shayk, it is that she’s always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 37-year-old wore a see-through burgundy dress with a super low-cut neckline that revealed ample cleavage.

Irina looked extremely sultry in the photo which pictured her in a sheer, lightweight dark red off-the-shoulder dress with skinny spaghetti straps. The dress had a low-cut, ruffled V-neckline that revealed her tiny black triangle bra beneath as well as major cleavage. Under the dress, Irina’s high-waisted black underwear was also visible and there was a plunging slit on the front of the skirt that showed off her long, toned legs. The model accessorized her look with a pair of knee-high black leather boots, a black purse, and a glossy brown lip.

Irina’s sexy outfit comes on the heels of her vacation with her ex, Bradley Cooper. Irina shared photos of the former couple on her Instagram story where she posed completely topless while climbing rocks on a hike. In the photo, Irian wore nothing but tiny bikini bottoms while a black sweatshirt was tied around her waist. She covered up her bare chest with her arm and put her toned abs on full display. Another snap she shared was a black and white photo of Bradley lying shirtless on a kayak. His toned abs were the star of the photo as he posed in the middle of the ocean with his hand covering his eyes from the sun.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk vacationing together amid Shayk’s romance with Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/gEUU1ReOVa — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) August 28, 2023

It seems as though Irina has been on vacation all summer and her outfits just keep getting better. Another one of our favorite looks was her yellow tennis outfit featuring a tiny V-neck tank top with matching high-rise briefs and a sheer yellow sarong on top.