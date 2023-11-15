Joe Jonas Unveils New Tattoos Honoring His Daughters With Ex Sophie Turner

Image Credit: John D Shearer/Shutterstock

Two months after Joe Jonas, 34, filed to end his marriage to Sophie Turner, 27, the Jonas Brothers musician showed off a series of new tattoos! The Hollywood heartthrob revealed his new ink during his concert in Edmonton, Canada on November 14, as reported by Just Jared. A couple of the new designs featured the dates of birth for both of his daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, respectively.

In a fan-made video shared via TikTok, Joe’s tattoos in honor of his girls were shown proudly on his chest. “07.05.22 x 07.22.20,” the tattoos read, notably stacked on top of each other. Later, on X (Twitter) a fan account shared several photos that highlighted a couple of other new designs that Joe recently placed on both of his arms. One of the tattoos appeared to be a quote on his inner bicep, while the other was seemingly a stick-figure design on the opposite arm.

Soon after fans spotted Joe’s fresh ink via social media, many of them took to the comments to react to the 34-year-old’s new tattoos. “i actually dont know how im still alive after this,” one fan joked in the video via TikTok, while another gushed, “It didn’t feel real last night I wanna go back.” Meanwhile, a third admirer couldn’t help but poke fun at Joe’s placement of the chest tattoos. “So if he has any more kids, will their bdays go up the neck? Lol,” they penned. A fourth also swooned over Joe’s tattoos that he got for his kiddos. “The tattoos… Joe Jonas loves his daughters so much now lemme cry this is so pure,” they tweeted.

As mentioned above, Joe’s new tattoos come following his split with Sophie. The proud father-of-two filed to end his marriage from the Game of Thrones actress on September 5, as reported by TMZ at the time. A source close to the matter also told the tabloid that the split occurred due to the different “lifestyles” that Joe and his ex have. “She likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles,” they said. Joe and the 27-year-old were married in May 2019 and welcomed two daughters throughout their marriage.

Later, on September 6, Joe and Sophie took to Instagram to release a joint-statement on their divorce. “After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” their statement began. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” Most recently, Sophie was spotted packing on the PDA with British billionaire Peregrine Pearson at the start of November (see photos here). Joe, for his part, is busy on tour with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas through mid 2024.