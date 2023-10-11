Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Promise to Be ‘Great Co-Parents’ After Settling Custody Disagreement

Image Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner released a joint statement, swearing that they’ll be excellent co-parents to their two daughters, on Tuesday, October 10. The exes shared the statement a few hours after they came to an agreement in the custody battle for their girls Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1. The former couple underwent mediation just weeks after announcing that they’d be splitting up.

Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, explained that the girls would be able to split their time in their parents’ home countries. “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK,” they said to Page Six. “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

The couple began mediation in New York City on October 4, and less than a week later, they came to an agreement. The agreement said that Sophie would have custody of the girls until October 21, and she’d be able to bring them anywhere in the U.S. or UK, and after that, Joe would have custody until November 2. They will proceed to swap custody every two weeks. The “Burnin’ Up” singer will have his daughters for Thanksgiving, while Sophie will have them for Christmas, according to Us Weekly.

Joe had filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress in September. Shortly after the news broke, it seemed like their custody battle would get intense, as Sophie sued the singer to return their daughters to England. She later released a letter to show that the couple had been planning to buy a “permanent home” across the pond.

While the pair were undergoing mediation, Sophie was spotted out and about a few times, and she seemed like she was in good spirits. She was seen taking a stroll through the Big Apple with her daughters on October 8. While she has mostly not posted on social media since the split, the actress made her return to Instagram by sharing a photo of a friendship bracelet that read, “Fearless,” seemingly a nod to her pal, Taylor Swift.