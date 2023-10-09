Sophie Turner Goes on NYC Stroll With Daughters After Mediation With Ex Joe Jonas: Photos

Image Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner, 27, was a doting momma to her two daughters on October 8! The Game of Thrones alum took a stroll in New York City with her and Joe Jonas‘ two kiddos: Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months (see PHOTOS HERE). While out in the Big Apple on Sunday, Sophie looked casual, yet chic, in a pair of grey sweatpants and a navy blue crewneck sweater. The 27-year-old paired her ensemble with blue Nike sneakers, oversized sunglasses, and a light-blue tote bag.

While out and about in NYC, Sophie was accompanied by an unidentified friend. She pushed her daughters in a black and grey double stroller and appeared in good spirits. The 34-year-old and Sophie’s eldest daughter sat in the front of the stroller and rocked an adorable sweater with a strawberry print on it. The toddler accessorized her look with lilac leggings and sneakers. Delphine, for her part, appeared to rock a matching strawberry sweater while her mom smiled at her baby in the stroller.

The outing with her children comes a few days after Sophie and Joe attended several mediation proceedings last week. The proud parents began the mediation on October 4 in order to work out a custody agreement amid their divorce. Prior to the mediation starting, the New York Post reported that Sophie’s team pushed for a trial date ASAP due to her work schedule. “We have young kids, and we have the petitioner who is here now in the United States, but she has work commitments in the UK in January,” the lawyer said.

Despite the divorce drama, Sophie’s lawyer, Stephen Cullen, reportedly reassured the judge that she and Joe are both seeing their children. “The parties are both seeing their children in a very unfettered way,” Cullen said. Joe filed the docs to end his marriage to Sophie on September 5, after four years of marriage. Initially, Joe asked for “joint custody” of their two daughters, as reported by TMZ. Later, on September 21, the Jonas Brothers member’s estranged spouse filed a lawsuit against him for “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained.”

In response to the lawsuit, Joe released a statement via his rep to HollywoodLife. “After multiple conversations with Sophie, Joe initiated divorce proceedings in Florida, as Florida is the appropriate jurisdiction for the case,” the statement read at the time. “Sophie was aware that Joe was going to file for divorce. The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children. Sophie was served with this order on September 6, 2023, more than two weeks ago.” The rep went on to condemn the use of the word “abduction” in Sophie’s filing.

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” they added. “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted. After being in Joe’s care for the past three months at the agreement of both parties, the children are currently with their mother. Sophie is making this claim only to move the divorce proceedings to the U.K. and to remove the children from the U.S. permanently.” Amid the divorce proceedings, Sophie is reportedly staying at one of Taylor Swift‘s apartments in NYC.