Kevin Costner Takes Daughter Grace, 13, To Taylor Swift Show Amid Messy Divorce: Video

Kevin Costner didn’t look too bothered by his messy divorce from Christine Baumgartner as he attended Taylor Swift’s concert at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 7. The actor was in a luxury suite for one of Taylor’s six Eras Tour stops in Los Angeles. He was joined by his 13-year-old daughter, Grace Avery Costner, at the show. Grace looked like she was having a blast, jamming out to Taylor’s hits. While Kevin was a bit more subdued, he grinned throughout the performance, and could be seen chatting up friends inside the box in a video obtained by TMZ, seen here.

Over the past several months, Kevin and Christine have made headlines for the dramatics surrounding their divorce. Christine filed to end the pair’s nearly 19-year marriage in May. Following the divorce filing, the exes were in a bitter battle over child support for their three children (in addition to Grace, they share a 16-year-old son, Cayden, and 14-year-old son, Hayes). In July, a judge ruled that Kevin would have to pay Christine just under $130,000 in child support, which is much lower than the $248,000 than she initially asked for.

Amidst the child support proceedings, Kevin accused Christine of using the child support payments for her own plastic surgery and other expenses not related to the children. At the end of July, she was forced to move out of the home the two shared and onto a smaller house on the property. The decision was mandated by the court based on Kevin and Christine’s 2004 prenup, which Christine was contesting.

While dealing with the divorce drama, Kevin and Christine appear to be living separate lives. In July, she took a vacation to Hawaii, where she was actually joined by one of Kevin’s friend, Josh Connor. Meanwhile, Kevin and three of his seven kids were seen on vacation in Aspen together at the end of July, as well.