Kevin Costner & Estranged Wife Christine Reportedly Sparring Over The Dog’s Bed & Utensils In $400M Divorce

Kevin Costner, 68, and his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, are reportedly having a battle over many things during their divorce, including small tangible items from the $145 million Santa Barbara property they lived in together, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. The former husband and wife, who split after 19 years of marriage in May, have apparently been disagreeing over who should get their dog’s bed, kitchen utensils, and more. They have also been battling over bigger issues, such as Christine allegedly spending $100,000 of child support money from Kevin, who reportedly has a net worth of $400 million, on plastic surgery.

Lawyer Jacqueline Misho has been representing Kevin in the divorce case and she apparently sent an email earlier this month that warned Christine and her legal team by writing, “It is not a good idea to bite the hand that feeds.”

In addition to the dog’s bed and kitchen utensils, Christine has reportedly been trying to remove a blue-and-white beach umbrella, a juicer and an exercise bike from their home. Kevin’s lawyer claimed that the actor has no problem with his former spouse removing her toiletries, handbags, clothing, jewelry and “some Christmas decorations,” but any other item must be specifically agreed in writing. HollywoodLife reached out to both Christine and Kevin’s lawyers for comment.

The latest court documents come just a few weeks after Kevin spoke out about the divorce through his rep. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the spokesperson said, according to DM. Christine, who shares three children with Kevin, is the one who filed for divorce and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause.

Before the divorce filing, Kevin opened up about how their marriage was going during the COVID pandemic, in a 2020 interview. “Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “Our house is like a river: You’ve just got to get into the flow of it.”