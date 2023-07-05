Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Ordered To Vacate His $145M Mansion By The End Of The Month

Kevin Costner, 68, scored a victory in the latest divorce drama involving his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, 49. One month after TMZ reported that the Yellowstone star claimed that his ex was refusing to move out of their home, the same outlet reported that on Jul. 5, a judge sided with Kevin on the matter. That day, a judge ordered the handbag designer to vacate the mansion they once shared by the end of the month.

The judge reportedly enforced a clause in the former couple’s prenup agreement, which stated that Christine had 30 days to move out upon filing for divorce. As previously reported, the 49-year-old filed to split from the 68-year-old on May 1. Upon the judge’s decision, Christine’s legal team allegedly requested an extension for her move out to be in Aug., reportedly citing insufficient time and funds to do so by July. The judge did not agree and continued to enforce the Jul. 31 date for her to vacate.

There is reportedly a hearing date set for Nov. for the judge to weigh in on the validity of their prenup agreement, however, Christine is expected to claim the prenup “invalid,” per TMZ. Given that the judge’s decision on Jul. 5 was in favor of the language surrounding Christine’s required exit from their home, it is possible that they could agree with Kevin on the validity of the entire document come fall. If the judge rules that their prenup is valid, the mother-of-three will reportedly be required to return the $1.5 million that her estranged spouse gave her, in addition to paying Kevin’s legal fees that he incurred in fighting for the prenup’s validity.

Last month, TMZ reported that Kevin had given Christine $1.45 million to find a new place to live, in addition to the over $250K/month child support payments that she requested. The Hollywood heartthrob also allegedly was “open” to giving the mother of his teenagers an additional $30K for a rental property as part of the child support payments. Kevin reportedly stacked on another $10K in order to help Christine with moving costs. Kevin reportedly solely owns all three of his homes, per TMZ‘s May 3 report, as the couple does not own anything jointly per their prenup.

The California native and Christine got married in 2004 and welcomed three kids Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. The brunette beauty filed for divorce in May and cited “irreconcilable differences,” as the reason for their divorce. Two days after she filed to call it quits with Kevin, a source told Page Six that Kevin was “stunned” by her decision. “There was no issue of cheating at all,” the insider told the outlet at the time. “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.”

Kevin is also a proud dad to four other children including daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, along with sons Joe, 35, and Liam, 26. The father-of-seven welcomed his older kids from two different relationships. His first marriage was notably to Cindy Costner, 66, which lasted from 1978 to 1994.