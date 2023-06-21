Kevin Costner’s Wife Asks For Nearly $250,000 A Month In Child Support Amidst Messy Divorce

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife Christine is reportedly asking for him to pay nearly a quarter of a million dollars in child support each month in a court filing, according to People. The documents revealed that Christine, 49, was seeking $248,000 from the actor, 68, to cover support for their three children: Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

In the filing, Christine claims that the amount that she’s requesting “is less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle,” according to the magazine. She also reportedly asked for him to cover the complete costs of their private school tuition, healthcare, sports, and other extracurricular activities. She didn’t request any spousal support in the new filing in Santa Barbara County’s Superior Court of California.

Christine filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage to the Field of Dreams actor at the beginning of May. At the time, Kevin’s rep issued a statement confirming the split. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” they said. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.” Before Christine, Kevin was married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994, and they share three kids. He also has a son with his ex Bridget Rooney.

Since the divorce filing, Kevin has reportedly claimed that Christine has not vacated their mansion despite “the terms of their prenup,” according to TMZ. The outlet claimed that the actor has given his estranged wife $1.2 million to try to find a new home. According to the documents, the prenup required Christine to leave the residence, which Kevin owns, in 30 days.

Aside from the divorce, Kevin has also been gearing up to release his upcoming western Horizon: An American Saga after the show Yellowstone came to an end. The final episodes of season five are being prepared to be released.