Kevin Costner’s Wife Seen Leaving $145 Million Mansion Amid Divorce After He Said She ‘Refuses’ To Move

Christine Baumgartner was in a Range Rover as she drove away from the palatial estate that her estranged husband Kevin claimed she will not vacate.

June 18, 2023 12:18PM EDT
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, was spotted driving away from their California estate on Saturday amid a report that she refuses to vacate the property following her divorce filing. The 49-year-old former model and handbag designer held an intense look on her face in a gray Range Rover, as seen in photos here, as she ran a few errands around the town of Carpinteria, the location of the $145 million beachside mansion.

Christine Baumgartner was seen driving away from the home she shared with estranged husband Kevin Costner. (Shutterstock)

The outing comes only a few days after Kevin claimed in court filings that Christine refuses to adhere to the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement, where she agreed to a 30-day period to move out of the house he owns following her May 1 divorce filing, according to TMZ. Kevin said he has already provided Christine with $1.45 million to find a new home under the terms of the prenup and that he’s amenable to “contribute as part of his child support obligations $30K per month for a rental house, and is willing to advance another $10K for her moving costs.”

The “Field of Dreams” actor also claimed that he owns two other homes on his own and that the former couple do not own anything jointly. According to the court documents, Kevin claimed when he and Christine got married in 2004 and signed a prenup, she agreed to leave the homes and take her possessions in the event of a divorce.

On May 1, Christine, who shares three children with Kevin  – sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13 — filed for divorce. At the time of Christine’s filing, HollywoodLife confirmed the split with a statement from Kevin’s rep. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the statement read at the time. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Kevin is also father to daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, and son Joe, 35, with his ex-wife Cindy Silva; and son Liam, 27, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Rooney.

