Kevin Costner Wants Wife Christine Back After Report Work Absences May Have Led To Her Divorce Filing

Kevin Costner is reportedly hoping to reconcile with his wife Christine Baumgartner after she filed for divorce from him earlier in May. Sources close to the situation revealed that the actor, 68, is hoping to get back together with her in a new report from Page Six. Other insiders also suggested that Kevin’s intensive work schedule may have been a factor in his wife, 49, filing for divorce from him, according to a report from People.

Christine filed the paperwork to divorce the Oscar winner at the beginning of May, and she cited “irreconcilable differences.” A rep for Kevin confirmed the filing in a statement to HollywoodLife. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” they said. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

One source admitted to Page Six that Kevin “loves [Christine] and he loves his children,” and that he was hoping to smooth things over. “He obviously doesn’t want the divorce, and he would take her back,” they told the outlet.

An insider close to the family admitted that Christine was hoping to spend more time as a family, but it was difficult with Kevin having such a busy schedule with acting work. “During filming, Kevin is not around very much. His absence has been very hard for her,” they told People. “Christine doesn’t want him to throw himself into another project. He has been obsessed with filming Horizon since last year. She wasn’t happy about it.”

A separate entertainment source also explained that the Field of Dreams star “hasn’t been home very much for quite some time,” citing his projects and the successful series Yellowstone. They also said that the intensive schedule likely caused “tension at home.”

Kevin and Christine got married in 2004. They share three children together. Prior to the model and handbag designer, Kevin was married to his college sweetheart Cindy Silva, who he had three kids with. He also shares a son with his ex Bridget Rooney.