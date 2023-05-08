Kevin Costner’s Ex Christine Bonds With Their Daughter Grace, 12, Almost 1 Week After Filing for Divorce

Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, has been a doting mom to her children after filing for divorce from the Yellowstone star. Christine and her daughter Grace, 12, were seen buying balloons for her son Cayden’s 16th birthday in Montecito, California on May 7. Kevin’s ex wore an animal-print top with white jeans and white shoes, along with a pair of brown sunglasses. Christine did not have her wedding ring on during her outing with Grace, which occurred exactly six days after Christine filed for divorce from Kevin, 68, after 18 years of marriage.

Christine also didn’t wear her ring in her first post-divorce filing outing which was on May 5. The model was spotted on a shopping spree in Santa Barbara and she seemed to be in good spirits despite the drama going on in her personal life. Christine cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed court documents to end her marriage to Kevin on May 1. The next day, Kevin’s rep confirmed the news of their split to HollywoodLife.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” his rep said in a statement. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.” Kevin and Christine share three children: Cayden, Grace, and Hayes, 14. Kevin has four other children from past relationships.

Christine’s decision to file for divorce apparently came as a surprise to Kevin. The Academy Award winner was “blindsided” by his wife’s actions, according to TMZ. One of Kevin’s friends told Page Six that the actor did not cheat on his wife. “There was no issue of cheating at all,” the “longtime friend” said. “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.”

Kevin and Christine got married in 2004 during a lavish ceremony held at his Aspen, Colorado ranch. They had three children together and were married for 18 years. Four days after Christine filed for divorce, news broke that Kevin’s hit TV show Yellowstone is ending after season 5. There’s been reports that Kevin’s been at the center of behind-the-scenes drama over his filming schedule, which may have to do with why the show’s ending.