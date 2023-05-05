Kevin Costner’s Wife Christine Seen Without Wedding Ring In New Photos Since Filing For Divorce

A few days after Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce, she was spotted without her wedding ring during a shopping spree in Santa Barbara.

May 5, 2023 3:00PM EDT
Kevin Costner (2nd-L), who stars in the motion picture comedy "Swing Vote", attends the premiere of the film with his wife Christine (C) and his children Lily, Joe and Annie at El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on July 24, 2008. Movie Premeire, Los Angeles, California - 25 Jul 2008
Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner gets some LOVE therapy while shopping without her wedding ring at Loveworn in Santa Barbara Thursday. Christine went shopping at a surf shop, an art gallery and Loveworn clothing store before grabbing a smoothie in Hope Ranch. 04 May 2023 Pictured: Christine Baumgartner. Photo credit: Garrett Press / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA976926_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022
Image Credit: Garrett Press / MEGA

Not putting a ring on it! Just a few days after Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, 49, filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star, she was spotted out in Santa Barbara, CA without her wedding ring. During a shopping spree in the coastal town on May 5, the blonde beauty was spotted in a white tee, a patterned cardigan and a pair of vintage jeans. Her casual style was topped off with a white fedora hat and set of matching sneakers.

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, was seen without her wedding ring on May 5, 2023. (Garrett Press / MEGA)

The 49-year-old, who was married to Kevin for 18 years, filed for divorce on May 1, according to documents obtained by TMZ. Christine cited “irreconcilable differences,” as her reason to end their marriage, per the outlet. The next day, the 68-year-old’s rep confirmed the news of their split to HollywoodLife. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” his rep said in a statement. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Following the actor’s confirmation of the divorce, his “longtime friend” told Page Six on May 3, that Kevin was taken aback by the split. “There was no issue of cheating at all,” the insider claimed. “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.” Page Six claimed that Kevin was “stunned” about Christine’s filing for divorce, whereas TMZ alleged he was “blindsided.” Although HollywoodLife reached out to his rep’s on those two reports, we did not immediately hear back. In addition, his rep did confirm that the Page Six rumors of cheating are “absolutely not true.”

Christine Baumgartner was seen without her wedding ring in Santa Barbara on May 5, only a few days after filing for divorce. (Garrett Press / MEGA)(Garrett Press / MEGA)

Kevin and his estranged wife share three children: sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, and daughter, Grace, 12. Page Six reported that at this time, the former model and purse designer is requesting joint custody of their children. In addition to his three kids with Christine, Kevin is also a proud father to four other children from two prior relationships. During his first marriage to Cindy Costner, 66, the pair welcomed three kids: Annie Costner, 39, Lily Costner, 36, and son, Joe Costner, 35. Finally, Kevin welcomed his sonLiam Costner, 27, in 1996 during his relationship with a woman named, Bridget Rooney.

Christine Baumgartner divorce
Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Kevin Costner on May 1. (Shutterstock)

The Bodyguard star and Christine got married in 2004 during a lavish ceremony held at his Aspen, Colorado ranch. Three years later they welcomed their first child. During a 2020 interview with PEOPLEKevin credited the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine for strengthening their marriage. “Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family,” he told the outlet at the time. “Our house is like a river: You’ve just got to get into the flow of it.” Aside from his romantic relationships, it was reported on May 3, that Kevin would not be returning for Yellowstone’s fifth season, sources close to the production team told Entertainment Tonight.

