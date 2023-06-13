Kevin Costner Claims Estranged Wife Christine Won’t Move Out Despite Her Filing For Divorce

The divorce drama continues with Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, 68, and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, 49! Over one month since the blonde beauty filed for divorce from the actor, a Jun. 13 report by TMZ revealed that Kevin reportedly claimed that his ex will not leave his property. Per the docs obtained by the outlet, the 68-year-old reportedly claimed that Christine will not vacate despite the “terms of their prenup.” More so, he has allegedly agreed to her “various financial demands” and reportedly given her over $1.2 million to find a new home.

Christine filed for divorce from her husband of nearly 20 years on May 1, which Kevin allegedly cited in the docs. Per their prenup, she had 30 days to leave the property that he owns, however, she has reportedly not yet vacated. The father-of-seven has reportedly asked the court’s help to remove Christine from his home citing that she should not be “allowed” to stay there per their prenup agreement. In total, the outlet claimed that Kevin has given his ex “around” $1.45 million to find a new place to stay.

Later on in the report, the outlet claimed that Kevin is “open” to giving his ex $30K per month as part of his child support obligations for a rental property. He has also allegedly offered her another $10K for moving costs in order to remove her from his home as soon as possible. According to TMZ‘s May 3 report, Kevin claimed he owns all three of his homes and that the former lovebirds do not own anything jointly. Christine and her estranged spouse got married in 2004 and in the prenup she signed at the time, she agreed to vacate the properties upon filing for divorce.

During their nearly two-decade long marriage, Christine and the Hollywood heartthrob welcomed three kids, Cayden, Hayes, and Grace, who are roughly between the ages 12 and 15. Kevin also welcomed daughters Annie, and Lily, along with sons Joe, and Liam, from previous relationships. Prior to Christine, he was married to Cindy Costner, 66, from 1978 to 1994.

The divorce allegedly came as a shock to Kevin, who reportedly told a Page Six insider that he was “stunned” by the split. “There was no issue of cheating at all,” the friend claimed on May 3. “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.” More recently, a May 8 Page Six report claimed that Kevin is hoping to mend the relationship with Christine. Despite this, a separate report by PEOPLE also claimed that Kevin’s work schedule was partly to blame for their troubles.

At the time of Christine’s filing, HollywoodLife confirmed the split with a statement from Kevin’s rep. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the statement read at the time. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”