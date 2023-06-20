Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Spotted In Santa Barbara Amid Nasty Divorce From Actor

View gallery

Amid Kevin Costner, 68, and Christine Baumgartner‘s split, the 49-year-old was spotted out running errands in Santa Barbara on Jun. 20 (see PHOTO HERE). While out enjoying the sunny afternoon, Kevin’s estranged wife rocked a multi-patterned green top, brown slacks, and black sandals. Christine completed the look with oversized sunglasses, a black purse, and a simple gold bracelet. She appeared to be holding a white shopping bag and was not accompanied by anyone.

The brunette beauty’s outing also comes one week after TMZ alleged that Christine has not vacated her ex’s property. Per the documents obtained by the outlet, Kevin reportedly claimed that his ex has not moved out per the “terms of their prenup.” In their alleged agreement, Christine was to vacate within 30 days of filing for divorce, which she did on May 2. Not only has the Yellowstone actor reportedly given his estranged spouse over $1.2 million to relocate, but he has also agreed to the designer’s “various financial demands.” In total, the actor reportedly claims that he has given her “around” $1.45 million to find a new place to call home.

As previously mentioned, Christine filed for divorce from Kevin in early May, per TMZ, calling it quits after nearly two decades of marriage. She cited “irreconcilable differences,” and is reportedly seeking “joint custody” of their three children. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Kevin’s rep told HollywoodLife at the time. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Kevin and Christine share Cayden, Hayes, and Grace, who are between the ages of 12 and 15. More so, he also has four other children from prior relationships, making him a father-of-seven. The outlet also reported that the 68-year-old is also seeking “joint custody” of their kiddos. Notably, Christine is not seeking spousal support, however, TMZ did confirm that there is a pre-nuptial agreement involved. In a report filed by TMZ on May 3, Kevin reportedly claims that he owns all three of his properties and that he and his ex do not own any of the homes jointly.

Just one day after their split made headlines, a source close to The Bodyguard star told Page Six that, Kevin was “stunned” by Christine’s decision to end their marriage. “There was no issue of cheating at all,” the insider added. “Kevin was very surprised by Christine’s actions, he obviously doesn’t want the divorce and he would take her back. It’s disappointing, he loves her and he loves his children.” The former lovebirds got married in 2004, about a decade after he split from his first wife, Cindy Costner, 66.