Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Rocks Bikini In Hawaii Amidst Heated Divorce: Photo

Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, seemed to not have a worry in the world as she walked in a bikini along the beach in Hawaii on Thursday, July 20 — less than two weeks after she was awarded nearly $130,000 per month in child support. Christine, 49, looked incredible in a black floral bikini as she strolled along the shore at the gorgeous Four Seasons Resort. She donned black shades to protect her eyes from the sun and wore her brunette hair down and parted in the middle. Her tanned skin glistened in the sun and she appeared at ease.

Christine was enjoying the enviable vacation with the company of at least one of the kids she shares with the 68-year-old Yellowstone star. She and their 13-year-old daughter, Grace, were seen snapping some photos together before she headed for dryer sand and put on a white sunhat. Grace wore a similar floral print bikini to her mom’s, but her base color was white.

Christine and Kevin also share sons Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14. As mentioned above, a judge determined that Kevin would be responsible for just under $130,000 of child support per month, which is more than $100,000 less than what Christine originally asked. Kevin responded to her request with a filing of his own and claimed there was no way he could shell out such cash after leaving Yellowstone. “I will earn substantially less in 2023 than I did in 2022. This is because I am no longer under contract for Yellowstone, the principal source of my income last year,” he reportedly said in court documents obtained by Page Six. He suggested he pay $52,000 per month, which Christine called “completely inappropriate,” per TMZ.

Following the child support decision, Christine felt “relieved”, according to a source close to her. “[She] only wants to take care of and support her children,” the insider told PEOPLE on July 13. “The divorce is not their fault. She doesn’t want them to suffer, or experience negative life changes because of it.”

Christine filed for divorce on Monday, May 1, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The Field of Dreams actor’s rep swiftly shared a statement with HollywoodLife regarding the divorce once the news was out. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” Kevin’s rep noted. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The divorce has been bitter since the beginning. On July 13, court documents Page Six claimed to have obtained reportedly revealed that Kevin accused his wife of “robbing him blind” prior to their separation. Kevin also said Christine displayed a “disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin’s] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.” Kevin also reportedly claimed Christine refused to vacate their shared home after she filed for divorce, which would be mandated by their prenuptial agreement.

Just before Christine’s trip to Hawaii, Kevin took their kids to Canada for a getaway. Although the end of their relationship seems rocky, it’s clear both Christine and Kevin are continuing to show up for their children.