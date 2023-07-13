Kevin Costner Accuses Estranged Wife Of Trying To Rob Him Blind Before Split, New Court Docs Say

View gallery

Over two months since Kevin Costner’s estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, 49, filed to divorce the Yellowstone star, new court documents obtained by Page Six on Jul. 13, alleged that the 68-year-old has accused his ex of “robbing him blind” prior to their split. Kevin reportedly claims that the designer purchased “personal items” and withdrew cash using credit cards from his “staff,” who run his household.

More so, the father-of-seven reportedly “believes” that Christine “devised” this financial plan before she filed to end their marriage on May 1. In the documents obtained by the tabloid, the Field of Dreams actor claimed that Christine has displayed a “disturbing propensity in the last several months, both before and after separation, to take [Kevin’s] property without his knowledge or consent, especially since this case was filed.” One of those purchases was that she reportedly paid a criminal defense lawyer $25K from his separate property funds “without his knowledge.”

The docs also alleged that the mother-of-three “has no explanation” for the expense’s large sum. Further in the docs, it is alleged that Christine paid her divorce lawyer, Susan Wiesner, “on the credit card of an employee which is traditionally used for Costner family house charges and paid by [Kevin].” Another reported purchase that was a red flag to Kevin was that his ex allegedly purchased an “expensive vehicle” many “months” prior to their break up. This was considered to be “out of the ordinary,” as the Hollywood heartthrob and his former leading lady primarily leased their vehicles.

Christine and Kevin signed a prenuptial agreement at the start of their marriage in 2004. The prenup reportedly indicates that she can take her “personal vehicle” upon their separation. Kevin’s legal team has reportedly indicated that the car’s purchase was proof that she “had been planning her exit long before she told [Kevin] in April 2023.” To add insult to injury, the docs even claimed that Christine “refused” to sign documents that would forbid her from ransacking his home upon her exit date set for Jul. 31.

These recent developments in their divorce drama come just one week after a judge reportedly ordered Christine to vacate Kevin’s property in agreement with their prenup, as first reported by TMZ. The ex love birds got married in 2004 and welcomed three kids: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Not only was his ex recently mandated to move out, but this also comes on the heels that Kevin was ordered to pay her $129K/month in child support, per TMZ‘s Jul. 11 report. They both will reportedly be required to split their kids health care expenses, extracurricular activities, and private school tuition, evenly. Christine cited “irreconcilable differences,” as the primary reason for their split this spring.