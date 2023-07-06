Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Slams His $52K Monthly Child Support Offer: It’s ‘Inappropriate’

One day after a judge reportedly ordered Kevin Costner's estranged wife to vacate his home, a Jul. 6 report claims that Christine doesn't think the actor's child support offer is sufficient.

July 6, 2023 5:22PM EDT
Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner & Christine Baumgartner got married in 2004.

Another day, another divorce drama! Matters continue to escalate in the Kevin Costner, 68, and Christine Baumgartner, 49, divorce battle, as a Jul. 6 TMZ report claims that the handbag designer has reportedly called her estranged husband’s child support offer “completely inappropriate.” The outlet revealed that the Yellowstone star has reportedly offered Christine $51,940 per month, according to the legal documents obtained by the outlet that day.

Kevin Costner & his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, share three kids.

In addition, TMZ claimed that the mother-of-three reportedly suggested that Kevin “expects their kids to live well below his means when they’re with their mother.” Although Christine initially requested a shocking $248K in child support just two weeks ago, it would appear that the 68-year-old is not willing to fork over that amount of cash. His ex allegedly also claimed that the Field of Dreams actor spends $240K/month on himself.

The brunette beauty later reportedly claimed that the father of their three kids was earning $65K/month when he was renting one of his guest houses in the beach house they shared. Christine allegedly stated that she cannot obtain “the life they’re [the kids] accustomed to” on the nearly $52K/month offer that Kevin suggested. The 49-year-old claimed that her children are accustomed to living “at the beach” and “in a gated neighborhood” which she reportedly said will be difficult to obtain with $52K/month.

Kevin Costner & his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, share three kids. (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

More so, the outlet reported that their children are accustomed to having a team of their parents employees to maintain their life. Some of these people reportedly include “assistants and helpers” who deal with the family’s schedules, grocery shopping, cleaning, and cooking. Just last week, Page Six obtained legal documents that revealed that Christine has spent over $100K on cosmetic procedures. Kevin’s legal team suggested that Christine’s request for nearly $250K/month has “nothing” to do with their children, but rather for her personal use. At the time, his team called the current $52K/month that he is giving her in child support as a “reasonable” amount.

The latest report of the child support drama comes one day after TMZ reported that a judge has ordered Christine to vacate Kevin’s house as part of their prenup agreement. Christine has allegedly been ordered to move out of his house by Jul. 31, just a few weeks earlier than her Aug. 15 extension request. On Jun. 13, TMZ reported that Kevin claimed his ex was refusing to move out of his property, despite the fact that their prenup said she would be required to do so upon filing for divorce. As previously reported, Christine filed to end their marriage on May 1. There is another hearing reportedly set for Nov. regarding the validity of their prenup.

Kevin and Christine got married in 2004 and welcomed three children including Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Prior to Christine, the Hollywood heartthrob was married to Cindy Costner, 66, from 1978 to 1994. He is also a father to four adult kids including daughters Annie, 39, and Lily, 36, along with sons Joe, 35, and Liam, 26.

