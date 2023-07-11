Kevin Costner Ordered To Pay Estranged Wife Christine $129K In Child Support After Split

The child support drama in Kevin Costner‘s divorce from Christine Baumgartner, 49, continues! Less than one week after the designer criticized the Yellowstone star for reportedly offering her $52K/month, a judge reportedly ordered Kevin to pay her $129,755/month in child support, per legal docs obtained by TMZ on Jul. 11. The outlet also claimed that the judge’s decision is “tentative” and “subject” to an upcoming hearing on the matter. Despite this, the tabloid said that the decision is unlikely to change.

As dedicated HollywoodLife readers know, Christine originally requested that Kevin pay her nearly $250K/month in child support, as reported by PEOPLE on Jun. 21. So if the $129K/month mandate sticks, the 49-year-old will be receiving just over half of the amount she initially requested. Just last week, the mother-of-three slammed Kevin’s offer of $52K/month in child support and even called it “completely inappropriate,” per TMZ‘s Jul. 6 report.

More so, Christine reportedly claimed that her ex “expects their kids to live well below” the 68-year-old’s “means” when they are with her. To add insult to injury, the blonde beauty allegedly claimed that Kevin spends $240K/month on his needs alone, nearly the amount she requested to support their kids. The Field of Dreams star and Christine got married in 2004 and share three kids: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

Although Christine is set to be receiving $129K/month in child support, both she and Kevin will be responsible for 50% of their teenagers’ health care expenses, extracurricular activities, and private school tuition, per the outlet. Kevin has even been reportedly “ordered” to “advance” his ex $200K for legal fees and an additional $100K for “forensic costs.” The current order is “temporary” and there is another hearing expected to take place in the next few months for the final concrete amount of child support.

Soon after his estranged spouse requested the near $250K/month for their kids, Kevin reportedly claimed that Christine spends more than $100K on cosmetic procedures alone, per Page Six. The drama surrounding their battle for child support, comes just a few weeks after Christine filed to end their marriage on May 1, as first reported by TMZ. Kevin’s former leading lady cited “irreconcilable differences,” as the main reason to split from him after nearly 20 years of marriage.

Not only have they been feuding over child support payments, but Christine was reportedly ordered to move out of his mansion by Jul. 31, according to TMZ‘s Jul. 5 report. The alleged court order comes just a few weeks after Kevin claimed that she was refusing to move out per their prenuptial agreement. According to the docs obtained by the outlet, Christine was required to vacate his home within 30 days of filing for divorce, something she has yet to do. There is also a subsequent hearing date set for this fall in order to determine the validity of their prenup.