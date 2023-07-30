Kevin Costner’s Estranged Wife Christine Moves Out Of ‘Shared Home’ To ‘Smaller’ Home On Property Amid Divorce

Kevin Costner‘s estranged wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, has moved out of their shared Santa Barbara home — but onto a smaller one on the same property — amid their on-going divorce proceedings. The short distance relocation comes after a judge ordered Christine leave the premises by July 31, which is in accordance with the couple’s pre-nuptial agreement from 2004. “Christine is following the legal advice per the prenup and is vacating the family house…she will stay at a smaller house on the property that’s been used as a staff quarter,” a source told People magazine on July 29, 2023.

The publication also reported that the solution was meant to be “temporary” as she continues to look for another house, presumably also in the ritzy California town or an adjacent area. “She is staying in the area to not disrupt the kids’ lives,” the source added, referencing Kevin and Christine’s kids Grace, 13, Hayes, 14, and Cayden, 16. “They will be back at school in the fall with their friends.”

Ahead of the report, photos of U-Haul moving trucks could be seen on the sprawling $145 million property on Friday, July 28 per Page Six. It appears now that the trucks were potentially used to move Christine’s personal belongings from the main home to the smaller one.

The contentious split comes after 19 years of marriage and three children together — and has made no shortage of headlines. Kevin and Christine have been battling every step of the way, including over household kitchen items and their dog’s bed inside the home — as well as more serious issues like Christine allegedly spending $100,000 of child support money from The Bodyguard icon on plastic surgery for herself. She had also requested a $249,000 month child support monthly, which Kevin said was “inflated” per legal docs.

As the divorce goes on, both Kevin and Christine have taken recent getaways: the Yellowstone star enjoyed a nature-filled trip to Aspen, Colorado with their three kids while Christine was seen soaking up the sun in Hawaii with a family friend.