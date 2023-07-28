Kevin Costner Vacations With His 3 Youngest Kids In Aspen Amid Divorce: Photos

Kevin Costner, 68, was a doting dad while on a recent trip to Aspen during the week of Jul. 27 (see PHOTOS HERE). The Yellowstone star was spotted in Colorado with his and his ex Christine Baumgartner’s three younger children: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13. Amid their vacation, the famous family was spotted stopping at a local grocery store to grab some snacks.

During the outing, the father-of-seven rocked an all-denim ensemble that featured a button-up short-sleeve shirt, light-colored jeans, and brown boots. Kevin channeled his inner John Dutton and accessorized his look with a beige cowboy hat. One of his sons twinned with the 68-year-old and also sported a cowboy hat. Meanwhile, his daughter was pictured with what appeared to be a friend around her age.

All of his kids appeared to have family friends or other extended family tag along with them, as Kevin was pictured with a group of teenagers and preteens. The group loaded up his black SUV with the grocery items and were also seen with their luggage in tow by the vehicle. Kevin made sure to help them out and was seen rolling a few large suitcases near their car amid their getaway.

His outing in Aspen notably comes nearly three months since the 49-year-old filed to end her marriage with the actor. The mother-of-three filed for divorce from Kevin after 18 years of marriage on May 1, per TMZ. Christine cited the standard “irreconcilable differences,” in the docs obtained by the outlet. The ex love birds got married in 2004 and welcomed the three kids mentioned above together.

Since news of their split broke, the two have made countless headlines for their messy divorce battle. Not only did Christine allege that Kevin told their teens about their split via a Zoom call, but she also previously requested nearly $250K/month in child support, as reported by PEOPLE on Jun. 21. After weeks of back-and-forth and nasty allegations, a judge allegedly ordered the Field of Dreams star to pay his ex $129,755/month in child support, as reported by TMZ on Jul. 11. That order came just days after the designer slammed Kevin for originally offering her $52K/month in child support.

Amid the child support drama, she has also been ordered to vacate his property by Jul. 31, after he alleged that she was refusing to leave his home, per a Jun. 13 report by TMZ. Their prenup reportedly states that Christine was to move out of his home within one month of filing for divorce, per the tabloid, however, she has not done so. Just last week, Christine was spotted looking care-free while she rocked a bikini in Hawaii on Jul. 20.