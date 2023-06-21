Kevin Costner Casually Told Kids About Divorce During 10-Minute Zoom Call, His Estranged Wife Claims

View gallery

The split drama continues! Amid Kevin Costner, 68, and Christine Baumgartner, 49, ongoing divorce battle, new documents obtained by PEOPLE on Jun. 21, revealed that the designer claimed that her ex told their kids about their divorce via a virtual conference call. “After a 24-year relationship, from his hotel room in Las Vegas, Kevin told our three children that we were getting divorced over a 10-minute Zoom call without me present,” Christine allegedly claimed.

Later in the docs, the Yellowstone star’s ex claimed that he was due to come home in a matter of days, leading to her confusion as to why he told their kids of the split via Zoom. “I am still confused by his motivation to do this via a very short Zoom session, especially since he was planning on being home five days later,” she reportedly added. “He also could have easily come home from Las Vegas to have the conversation in person.” Kevin and Christine share three kids: Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.

Christine made sure to note that she wanted to prioritize the children’s “welfare” and break the news to them as a unified front. “The children’s welfare has always been my highest priority, and I was concerned they would find out about the divorce before Kevin and I could tell them,” the mother-of-three reportedly alleged in the docs. “It was important for me that we tell the children in person and together.”

Despite her wishes, the 49-year-old claimed that Kevin expressed he had the “right” to tell the kids on his own. “He disregarded my proposal to do what I felt was right based on research and my relationship with the children. Instead, he insisted that he had the right to tell them that we were getting divorced ‘first’ and tell them privately ‘without me present,'” she continued. Christine filed for divorce from Kevin on May 2, as confirmed by TMZ at the time. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” his rep told HollywoodLife at the time. “We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

The former lovebirds got married in Sept. 2004 and were married for nearly two decades. Since news of their divorce broke, there have been a plethora of reports and claims about the details of the separation, including claims that Kevin has reportedly alleged that Christine will not vacate his property as she is required to do per their pre-nuptial agreement. More so, PEOPLE also obtained documents on Jun. 21, that allege that Christine is seeking $248K each month in child support. The blonde beauty reportedly added that this amount is “less than the amount needed to maintain the children in their accustomed lifestyle.” Just yesterday, Christine was spotted running errands solo in Santa Barbara amid the messy split.