Madonna Rocks Sheer Bra Top & Tells Fans To ‘Follow The Joy’ Amid Recovery From Health Scare

Madonna has returned to Instagram with an inspirational message for her beloved fans. In a series of pictures she shared on her Instagram Story on Friday, July 28, the 64-year-old pop icon encouraged her fans to “Follow The Joy”. Each word in the phrase accompanied a picture Madonna took of herself wearing black cargo pants and a sheer top worn under a sexy black bustier, as seen below.

The post came one day after the “Vogue” hitmaker shared her first dancing video following her health scare and hospitalization in June. In the video, Madonna wore the same outfit as above and danced to her 1983 song, “Lucky Star”, even blowing fans a kiss. In the caption, Madonna celebrated the 40th anniversary of her self-titled debut album as well as the progress she’s made since her hospitalization. “To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world!” she wrote. “Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too! And Happy 40th Birthday to my very. First Album”.

The Grammy Award winner has only posted a handful of times since breaking her silence on her June 24 hospitalization. In the Instagram post, which Madonna shared on July 10, she thanked her fans for their support and well wishes, and confirmed she is on her road to recovery. She also addressed the postponement of her highly anticipated Celebration tour, saying she was so scared of disappointing her fans. “I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets to my tour,” she explained. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

However, Madonna said she understands that she needs to work on her health before getting on the road. “My focus now is my health and getting stronger, and I assure you, I’ll be back as soon as I can!” she confirmed. Madonna’s North American tour dates will be rescheduled, and she will start her tour in Europe in October instead.

The Queen of Pop was rushed to a New York City hospital last month after she was found unresponsive in her Upper East Side apartment. She was treated in the intensive care unit for a bacterial infection and was able to start her recovery journey at her home on Thursday, June 29. Although one report claimed Madonna was bed-ridden after returning home, she was spotted on a walk with her friend near her apartment just under two weeks after returning home.