Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Crop Top & Unbuttoned Jeans In New Photos

Rihanna stepped out in Los Angeles ahead of the birth of her second child, once again looking amazing. In photos you can SEE HERE, the pop singer, 35, put her baby bump on full display in a white crop top and unbuttoned baggy jeans with sketch designs. She styled her hair in two braided ponytails and finished the stylish look with a pair of sunglasses and pointy-toed shiny black pumps, carrying a black and silver handbag. The sighting happened in Beverly Hills this week with boyfriend (and father of her children) A$AP Rocky.

RiRi, who is also mama to 1-year-old son Rza, has been breaking boundaries when it comes to maternity fashion since her first pregnancy. “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry—it’s too much fun to get dressed up,” the “Umbrella” hitmaker told Vogue during an April 2022 interview. “I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”

But her refusal to adjust her style based on her pregnancies isn’t simply about her own preferences. The singer expects and hopes to make societal changes by continuing to break those outdated fashion norms. “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women,” she told the magazine. “My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

In February of 2022, she echoed the sentiment during an interview with People. While admitting maternity style can be “a challenge,” she also declared it to be “fun.” “I like it,” she told the outlet at the time. “I’m enjoying it.” Rihanna added that it’s nice to simply dress how she wants. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she confessed. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”