Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Sparkly Bra Top & Unbuttoned Jeans In LA: Photo

While back in Los Angeles after Riri's recent trip to Barbados, the expecting momma bared her baby bump in a pair of unbuttoned jeans & bedazzled bra top on Jul. 18.

Rihanna continues to have arguably the best maternity style! While out running errands in Los Angeles on Jul. 18, the expecting songstress put her bare baby bump on full display. The 35-year-old rocked a sparkly bra top, a grey jacket, and a pair of baggy jeans that she opted to wear unbuttoned. Riri’s growing baby bump was her main accessory, as she proudly rocked her jacket unzipped and wore her jeans well below her belly button.

The Fenty Beauty founder made sure to accessorize the casual, yet chic, ensemble with a pair of black pumps and a black bedazzled purse. Rihanna seemingly opted for a makeup-free look minus her bold red lipstick. Although she is often spotted alongside her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, 34, the billionaire appeared to have stepped out solo for her day out on the town.

Her outing in Los Angeles comes just a few days after she was spotted shopping at Westfield Century City Mall on Jul. 14. During her shopping trip, Riri looked chic in a mini white sun dress which she paired with gold hoop earrings. She also made sure to add a pair of white sunglasses and a gold necklace to her summer look while at the shopping center. Rihanna was also pictured cradling her baby bump as she appeared to wait for her car in the parking garage.

Just last week, the “Diamonds” hitmaker took to Instagram to show off her sexy pink lingerie set in a campaign for her intimates line. “new fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com,” she captioned the carousel of photos on Jul. 10. The pregnant recording artist rocked a pink thong along with a matching pink bra for the photoshoot. Her pregnancy bump was also on display and took center stage in the photos. Many of her 152 million followers took to the comments to gush over her look. “You win!”, one admirer quipped, while another wrote, “Sexiest woman alive.”

Rihanna announced her pregnancy just five months ago during her Super Bowl Halftime performance on Feb. 12. The news came nearly one year after the birth of her first son, RZA, who was born in May 2022. The brunette bombshell welcomed the one-year-old with A$AP Rocky after years of dating speculation. Just two weeks ago, the proud mother swooned over the father-and-son duo via Instagram on Jul. 3. “my Bajan boyz…🇧🇧,” she captioned the photo of the proud dad and RZA in a swimming pool.

