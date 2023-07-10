Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump In Pink Bra & Thong Underwear From Savage X Fenty: Photos

View gallery

Rihanna, 35, knows how to rock her bare baby bump in just about anything! The singer shared a new series of Instagram photos in which she’s standing and posing in a room full of fabrics while wearing the pink Sheer X Demi Spacer bra and thong underwear from her Savage X Fenty line. Her growing bump was also on full display and her hair, which was cut in bangs in the front, was down.

“new fav’s ….sheer x group dropping rn! head over to savageX.com,” the soon-to-be mother of two captioned the post. It didn’t take long for her fans to compliment both her style and figure in the comments section. “Hottest girl in the world,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “Moms are beautiful. Thank you Riri.” Many more revealed they’d be heading to the Savage X Fenty store to pick up the same look, and others shared hearts.

Just two days before Rihanna wowed with her new campaign photos, she made headlines for putting her baby bump on display during an outing in Los Angeles, CA. She wore a black crop top under an open black and red sweater, black sweatpants, and black loafers. She also added sunglasses to her look and had her hair in braids. The beauty topped her overall outfit off with some bright red lipstick.

Rihanna is known for rocking epic fashion choices during her pregnancies. The “Umbrella” crooner hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing bump to the world before she gets ready to welcome her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The lovebirds are already the parents of their son Rza, 1, and have shared many adorable photos of the tot since his birth.

One recent photo that Rihanna shared showed the proud dad holding up his oldest child while shadows were upon them. It appeared that the proud mom took the photo while they were spending time outside near beautiful palm trees and under a sunny sky. “my Bajan boyz,” the caption alongside it read.