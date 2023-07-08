Rihanna Showcases Bare Bump With Black Crop Top & Bold Red Lips In LA After Barbados Trip: Phtotos

Rihanna, 35, looks ready to pop! The “Umbrella” singer proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a black crop top in Los Angeles on Friday, July 7 as she left West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center after a business meeting. She paired the sporty spaghetti strap top with a loose fitting pair or black sweatpants, which appeared to be from Jesse Jo Stark‘s DEADLY DOLL x Chrome Hearts collaboration.

The GRAMMY winner added an open, matching hoodie with red details, playing off of her bright red lipstick, likely from her own Fenty Beauty label. Finally, RiRi finished the look with a patent leather pair of loafers by Prada, a pair of black sunglasses, and a simple silver chain necklace. It’s unclear who she was meeting with, but the star is involved in a number of businesses, including her popular Savage x Fenty lingerie line, as well as Fenty Beauty line, which remains a top seller at Sephora.

A security guard dressed in an all-black ensemble and charcoal gray blazer could also be seen walking in front of her holding a rust-colored bag from label Loro Piana. The Italian-based label, which is largely associated with the booming ‘quiet luxury’ trend, has a Loro Piana Interiors store within the PDC where it appears Rihanna picked up some items — perhaps for her baby on the way. The line is primarily known for their clothing items, in particular their collection of suede loafers that have swept TikTok by storm.

Rihanna was not joined by beau, and the father of her baby A$AP Rocky, 34, at the meeting — however the pair were just on vacation in her native of Barbados along with son Rza, 1. The singer posted a rare snap of her family as A$AP — née Rakim Mayers — held up Rza during an ocean dip via Instagram on July 3. ““my Bajan boyz,” she captioned the sweet pic, referencing not just her son’s Barbados roots, but also A$AP’s: while the rapper was born and raised in Harlem, New York, his father was from Barbados.