Pregnant Rihanna Models New Sports Bra From Savage X Fenty’s Athletic Line: Photos

If there’s one thing for sure about Rihanna, it is that she manages to make anything look sexy and that’s exactly what she did in a new Instagram post. The 35-year-old put her bare baby bump on display as she wore a black sports bra with straps across the back.

In the photo, Rihanna had her long dark hair down and pin-straight while long, angled front bangs covered her forehead and she topped her look off with a glossy orange lip and lip liner. She rocked a black sports bra from the new Savage X Fenty Sport athletic collection, which had a V-neckline and crisscross straps across her back.

The photo was captioned, “FLEX ON ‘EM⁣ @badgalriri⁣ #SavageXFentySport Get ya hands on this new bad gyal fave to add into the rotation. And throw in dem matching leggings while ur at it.”

Rihanna has been on a roll with her pregnancy looks lately and just recently she was in Barbados when she wore a strappy black sports bra with a scoop neckline styled with a low-rise Courreges Dirty Blue Denim Strap Mini Skirt that was unbuttoned at her waist to show off her bare, pregnant belly. She topped her look off with Ruslan Baginskiy Cowboy Hat, a diamond choker necklace, and a bright red lip.

Another one of our favorite looks from RiRi’s Barbados vacation was her skintight green Isa Boulder Ruched Gathered Stretch-Satin Mini Dress that had a plunging neckline and cutouts down the sides. She styled her dress with a pair of pointed-toe Amina Muaddi Ursina Crystal-Embellished Croc-Embossed Leather Pumps, a diamond choker necklace, a ponytail, and a glossy red lip.