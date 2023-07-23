Pregnant Rihanna Holds Adorable Rza, 1, As They Leave Italian Restaurant In LA: Photos

Rihanna, 35, enjoyed a night out with her 1-year-old son Rza. The pregnant Rated R singer snuggled her little boy as she left Giorgio Baldi, her favorite Italian restaurant, in Santa Monica, California on Saturday, July 22. Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump as she sported a crop top and oversized jeans with an animated pattern, along with a jacket adorned with dollar bill signs. She also added a silver chain link necklace to the cool outfit, as well as pointy black pumps! The star appears to be due any day with her bump, which she first debuted during her Super Bowl Halftime performance in February.

The Fenty Beauty founder’s glam was also a slay, as she sported her hair in a pig tail braid style for a Y2K vibe. Her makeup took a decidedly late ’90s style with a darker, bronze finished lipstick and liner, as well as a light metallic shadow. Rihanna’s skin was absolutely glowing, likely thanks to her popular Fenty Skin label, with a dark blush and golden sheen (possibly as a result of her Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, another cult favorite from the inclusive makeup line).

She was twinning with her son, who sported a Canadian tuxedo look with a little jean jacket and matching denim pants, as well as gray socks. The public appearance was a rare one by her child — who is soon to be promoted to big brother — as Rihanna has kept him fairly out of the public eye. She finally posted his face on TikTok last December, followed by a cover photoshoot on British Vogue with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. He has also appeared in a handful of Instagram posts over the coming months, with A$AP — née Rakim Mayers — finally confirming his son’s name was Rza this spring.

“WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN ..HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA,” A$AP wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the little boy’s milestone first birthday — also revealing the name was inspired by hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. 54-year-old Rza — née Robert Fitzgerald Diggs — is also the name of one of Wu-Tang’s most iconic members.