Rihanna Stuns In Lace Catsuit For ‘Vogue’: I Want To Redefine What’s ‘Decent’ For Pregnant Women

Annie Leibovitz
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Rihanna is seen leaving The Nice Guy after attending a friends birthday party in Los Angeles Pictured: Rihanna Ref: SPL5303127 110422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Beverly Hills, CA - Rihanna shows off her burgeoning baby bump as she is seen leaving Wally's restaurant after having dinner in Beverly Hills. The 34 year old singer is wearing a baby blue silk robe, a sparkling Balenciaga purse with matching Nike shimmering sneakers and white boxer shorts. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna shows off her huge baby bump while wearing denim and an LAFD hat at Nobu in West Hollywood. 06 Apr 2022 Pictured: Rihanna. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA845402_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the cover of Vogue in a skintight, sheer orange lace catsuit that showed off her growing baby bump.

Rihanna always makes a statement no matter what she does or wears and that’s exactly what she did on the May cover of Vogue. The 34-year-old looked stunning in a strapless, bright orange sheer lace Alaïa bodysuit with matching gloves, and shoes while her baby bump was on full display in the beautiful photo.

Rihanna looked stunning on the May cover of ‘Vogue’ in this skintight orange Alaïa bodysuit. (Annie Leibovitz)

Rihanna’s catsuit had a low-cut underwire top and showed off her fabulous pregnant figure. In another photo from the shoot, Rihanna went completely topless while wearing a massively oversized Marc Jacobs coat that looked more like a comforter than a jacket.

Under the coat, she was nude except for a pair of white Savage X Fenty briefs and white pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik pumps. One of our favorite photos from the shoot was her bright orange Rick Owens outfit featuring a cropped leather jacket and low-rise knit maxi skirt.

Rihanna & ASAP ROCKY leave dinner in Hollywood Pictured: Rihanna,ASAP Rocky Ref: SPL5301830 070422 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Khrome / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - Pregnant Rihanna wears a 'That's My Daddy' t-shirt for a casual lunch with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - Pregnant Rihanna wears a 'That's My Daddy' t-shirt for a casual dinner with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky at Craig’s in West Hollywood. Pictured: Rihanna, ASAP Rocky BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

In another gorgeous photo, Rihanna went completely nude except for this oversized Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello coat & Messika belly chains. (Annie Leibovitz)

Since Rihanna announced her pregnancy, her style has been off the charts. She has been showing off her bare baby bump in a slew of gorgeous outfits and she’s not apologetic about her outfits.

She told the magazine, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna looked beautiful in this orange Rick Owens outfit featuring a cropped leather jacket & a low-rise knit maxi skirt. (Annie Leibovitz)

Rihanna also revealed that she wants to switch up the narrative about pregnancy style, as she admitted, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”