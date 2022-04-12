Rihanna Stuns In Lace Catsuit For ‘Vogue’: I Want To Redefine What’s ‘Decent’ For Pregnant Women

Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous on the cover of Vogue in a skintight, sheer orange lace catsuit that showed off her growing baby bump.

Rihanna always makes a statement no matter what she does or wears and that’s exactly what she did on the May cover of Vogue. The 34-year-old looked stunning in a strapless, bright orange sheer lace Alaïa bodysuit with matching gloves, and shoes while her baby bump was on full display in the beautiful photo.

Rihanna’s catsuit had a low-cut underwire top and showed off her fabulous pregnant figure. In another photo from the shoot, Rihanna went completely topless while wearing a massively oversized Marc Jacobs coat that looked more like a comforter than a jacket.

Under the coat, she was nude except for a pair of white Savage X Fenty briefs and white pointed-toe Manolo Blahnik pumps. One of our favorite photos from the shoot was her bright orange Rick Owens outfit featuring a cropped leather jacket and low-rise knit maxi skirt.

Since Rihanna announced her pregnancy, her style has been off the charts. She has been showing off her bare baby bump in a slew of gorgeous outfits and she’s not apologetic about her outfits.

She told the magazine, “I’m hoping that we were able to redefine what’s considered ‘decent’ for pregnant women. My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?”

Rihanna also revealed that she wants to switch up the narrative about pregnancy style, as she admitted, “When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry – it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing.”