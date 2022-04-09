Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Open Satin Jacket & Shorts After Dropping Due Date Hint: Photos

The ‘Umbrella’ singer stunned onlookers in her chic, barely-there ensemble as she enjoyed a late-night dinner at a celeb hotspot in Beverly Hills.

Bow down to the queen! Rihanna proved she’s the ultimate fashion icon once again while arriving to celeb hotspot Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Friday (April 8). The “Umbrella” singer had all eyes on her as she took over the venue in a chic ensemble that was as much ready for relaxing at home as it was for a night out on the town. Her oversized satin shirt jacket was left open as she flaunted her growing baby belly with a pair of tiny shorts, sparking sneakers and a matching handbag.

The outing comes after her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, recently gave her an incredibly sweet gift: a charm bracelet from jewelry label Annoushka. Rihanna was spotted wearing the new piece recently, allowing fans to get a peek at the various charms, including a love locket made from an emerald. Emerald is the May birthstone, which could suggest when Rihanna and ASAP are expecting their little bundle of joy!

Since announcing she was expecting her first child with the rapper, Rihanna has been flaunting her growing baby belly in the most fabulous ensembles while out in public. As fan can’t get enough of the pop diva’s pregnant pageantry. a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife recently why Rihanna isn’t planning on covering up anytime soon!

“Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She is a fashion icon and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom to be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly”

The source went on to say Rihanna isn’t concerned about what people may think of her pregnant public display. This is a special period for the Grammy winner, and she wants to cherish it with her loved ones. “She’s taking this time to make it all about her, Rocky, and their baby, and she is living for it,” the source added.