See Pics

Pregnant Rihanna Rocks Open Satin Jacket & Shorts After Dropping Due Date Hint: Photos

TPG/BACKGRID
Rihanna Rihanna seen at Flight Club, New York, USA - 26 Jan 2022
Beverly Hills, CA - Rihanna shows off her burgeoning baby bump as she is seen leaving Wally's restaurant after having dinner in Beverly Hills. The 34 year old singer is wearing a baby blue silk robe, a sparkling Balenciaga purse with matching Nike shimmering sneakers and white boxer shorts. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 9 APRIL 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: TPG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Rihanna shows off her huge baby bump while wearing denim and an LAFD hat at Nobu in West Hollywood. 06 Apr 2022 Pictured: Rihanna. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA845402_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Expectant parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky shop for baby books at Paper Source in L.A. Rihanna has been wowing with her bold maternity looks recently. today, she opted for a beige maternity dress and colored sneakers. Pictured: Rihanna BACKGRID USA 4 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 37 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Umbrella’ singer stunned onlookers in her chic, barely-there ensemble as she enjoyed a late-night dinner at a celeb hotspot in Beverly Hills.

Bow down to the queen! Rihanna proved she’s the ultimate fashion icon once again while arriving to celeb hotspot Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Friday (April 8). The “Umbrella” singer had all eyes on her as she took over the venue in a chic ensemble that was as much ready for relaxing at home as it was for a night out on the town. Her oversized satin shirt jacket was left open as she flaunted her growing baby belly with a pair of tiny shorts, sparking sneakers and a matching handbag.

Rihanna
Rihanna seen leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills on April 8, 2022. (TPG/BACKGRID)

The outing comes after her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, recently gave her an incredibly sweet gift: a charm bracelet from jewelry label Annoushka. Rihanna was spotted wearing the new piece recently, allowing fans to get a peek at the various charms, including a love locket made from an emerald. Emerald is the May birthstone, which could suggest when Rihanna and ASAP are expecting their little bundle of joy!

Since announcing she was expecting her first child with the rapper, Rihanna has been flaunting her growing baby belly in the most fabulous ensembles while out in public. As fan can’t get enough of the pop diva’s pregnant pageantry. a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife recently why Rihanna isn’t planning on covering up anytime soon!

Related Gallery

Stars Showing Off Their Bare Baby Bumps: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More 

Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner Rihanna unleashes her wild side as she drapes her growing baby bump in fur coat for dinner at Giorgio Baldi, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Feb 2022
Emily Ratajkowski shows off her bare pregnant belly when out in downtown Manhattan Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski Ref: SPL5194948 271020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Wylde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kim Kardashian West LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 Nov 2015

Rihanna
Rihanna rocked a satin jacket and shorts for the night out. (Khrome/Splashnews.com)

Rihanna is loving every moment of her pregnancy and she plans on continuing to show off her bump whenever she pleases. Rihanna has been waiting for months to share the big news and she’s relishing in whatever avenue she sees fit,” the insider explained. “She is a fashion icon and she thinks showing off her pregnant stomach is one of the most beautiful things she can do as a mom to be. Rihanna isn’t afraid of showing it all off proudly”

The source went on to say Rihanna isn’t concerned about what people may think of her pregnant public display. This is a special period for the Grammy winner, and she wants to cherish it with her loved ones. “She’s taking this time to make it all about her, Rocky, and their baby, and she is living for it,” the source added.

 