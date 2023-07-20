Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Are Planning Their Wedding Again After Rough Patch: Report

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly planning a 'new version of their wedding' after they faced breakup and cheating rumors.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
July 20, 2023 11:40AM EDT
Megan Fox
View gallery
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox are both seen leaving a celebration dinner of his new album “ Tickets to my downfall “ at The Dream Hotel. 24 Sep 2020 Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox. Photo credit: iamKevinWong.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703104_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox seen departing The Royal Albert Hall after Kelly's Sold Out UK Show. Machine Gun and Megan were seen leaving the venue and heading to party in London following the sold out show in the capital. Machine Gun was seen wearing a black outfit as Megan Opted for a short dress. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly,Megan Fox Ref: SPL8044098 010623 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: 310-525-5808 UK: 020 8126 1009 eamteam@shutterstock.com World Rights
London, UNITED KINGDOM - Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend an event in London. Pictured: Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox BACKGRID USA 30 MAY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: justinpalmer_ldn / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are back to planning their wedding after hitting a rough patch in their relationship, according to US Weekly. An insider told the outlet on July 20 that the A-list couple is “on the right track again” following their recent reconciliation. “They’ve had so much success in therapy together,” the source said about Megan, 37, and MGK, 33. “As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again,” the insider added.

The US Weekly source further claimed that Megan and MGK — who got engaged in January 2022 after less than two years of dating — want two “low-key” wedding events in Los Angeles and Italy. “There haven’t been any deposits put down,” the insider explained. “But they are both on board again and are excited to start planning the new version of their wedding.”

Megan Fox
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock)

The couple’s relationship was allegedly on the rocks earlier this year. The two stars never addressed the rumors, which included cheating claims. Megan was seen without her engagement ring in February and deleted all her pics of the lovebirds from her Instagram. The Transformers star also shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Story that had the lyrics from Beyoncé‘s song, “Pray You Catch Me.” The lyrics she chose to share read, “You can taste the dishonesty / It’s all over your breath.”

MGK was rumored to be cheating on Megan with his fellow musician and guitarist Sophie Lloyd, but Megan took to her Instagram to shut the gossip down and claimed there was “no third party interference” in their relationship. “While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now,” she said in an Instagram statement in February.

Megan Fox
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (Photo: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

Megan and MGK have not shared any details about their upcoming wedding since before they faced the breakup rumors. In Aug. 2022, a source told HollywoodLife that Megan and MGK “joke about running off to Vegas and eloping” instead of having a traditional wedding. The insider said that “no one would be too shocked” if the couple ended up tying the knot in Vegas. Megan was previously married to Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green, 50, with whom she shares her three sons. MGK has never been married before.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad