Megan Fox Channels Her Inner Jane From ‘Tarzan’ While Playing In The Forest In A Green Bikini & MGK Approves

Megan Fox, 37, shared new steamy photos that got her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, 33, all riled up. The brunette bombshell took a sexy forest photoshoot for Instagram on July 15 where she wore a two-piece green bikini that showcased her smoking-hot body. Megan channeled Jane from Tarzan as she seductively climbed on a tree, which her future husband totally approved of. “if this is what a wild animal looks like, i’d let it maul me,” MGK wrote in the comments section in response to Megan’s photoshoot. Say less, MGK!

Megan looked so beautiful in the photos that were taken by photographer Cibelle Levi. The Jennifer’s Body star let her brunette hair down to really give her the look of a jungle lady in the wild. Some of the tattoos on her body were visible in the images. Megan captioned her steamy post, “The forest is my oldest friend,” which earned that NSFW comment from MGK.

Fans celebrated MGK’s response to Megan’s photoshoot given the fact that their relationship was allegedly on the rocks earlier this year. The two stars never addressed the rumors, which included cheating claims, but they seem to be in a good place again. Megan has been by her man’s side at his concerts this summer where they’ve shown a united front as a couple.

Megan and MGK got engaged in January 2022 after over a year of dating. But earlier this year rumors surfaced that the pair went their separate ways after Megan was seen without her engagement ring and deleted all her pics of the couple from her Instagram. The couple was also spotted leaving an apparent couple’s counseling session. MGK was rumored to be cheating on Megan with his fellow musician and guitarist Sophie Lloyd, but Megan shut the gossip down.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” she wrote in an Instagram post in February. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons. While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all these innocent people alone now,” she added.

After dealing with the split rumors, Megan and MGK confirmed they were still together by taking a trip to Hawaii together in April. The couple hasn’t shared any details about their upcoming wedding, though, and it’s been over a year and a half since their engagement. In Aug. 2022, a source told HollywoodLife that Megan and MGK “joke about running off to Vegas and eloping” instead of having a traditional wedding.