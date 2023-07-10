Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan Tease ‘RHUGT’ Season 5: There’s ‘Drama’ & ‘Pirates’ (Exclusive)

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan recently filmed season 5 of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip in St. Barts, and they revealed that major “drama” went down during the trip when they appeared on the latest episode of HollywoodLife‘s Pay Attention Puh-Lease! podcast. “That was a mixed bag but a lot of fun,” Sonja EXCLUSIVELY said about her vacation with her fellow Real Housewives of New York City alums Luann, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and Kristen Taekman.

Luann shared that the group enjoyed themselves in St. Barts, but it wasn’t smooth sailing the whole time. “There’s always drama of course when you put 6 women together,” the former countess said. “I mean Kristen Taekman and Kelly haven’t filmed in years. But it was great to have Dorinda, myself, Ramona and Sonja back again on a trip to St. Barts. There was some pirates involved as always. And there’s a little Scary Island going on there. It’s a fun trip.”

Luann also revealed that the former RHONY stars “break the fourth wall” on the Peacock show, which we’ve seen happen on the first three seasons. “We talk about things that you’ve seen throughout the course of RHONY that you’re gonna hear about and our perspective on that too,” Luann explained. “So I think there will be a lot of flashback moments.”

While this is Sonja’s first time on RHUGT, Luann was apart of the season 1 cast that traveled to Turks and Caicos for a week in 2021. Luann said on the podcast that her experience on season 5 with the RHONY women was “totally different” than season 1, which featured Ramona, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Kyle Richards.

“It’s totally different because those were girls that I don’t know well from all the different franchises. I think it’s a totally different experience,” Luann said. “That’s what we used to do — travel together and have fun and go on these trips and know each other as real friends. I know Cynthia Bailey. I know Kyle. But not well. Kyle was a nice surprise for me. She’s really funny. Getting to know Teresa better who I didn’t know. She was just falling in love with Luis. She was getting love notes and flowers. Melissa is always a good time.”

“And then Ramona was totally different on that trip that she was on this trip,” Luann said, further teasing season 5. “But you’ll see a little reminiscence on how she loves to treat the staff. Some things never change,” Luann added, “but that’s what we love about Ramona.”

Luann and Sonja’s full interview on the Pay Attention, Puh-Lease! podcast is available now on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. They talk about their wild experience filming their new show Welcome To Crappie Lake and much more!