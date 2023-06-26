Teresa Giudice Celebrates 13-Year-Old Daughter Audriana’s Graduation From 8th Grade: ‘So Proud’

Teresa Giudice, 51, shared a memorable occasion with her daughter Audriana, 13, this week. The teen graduated from 8th grade and the proud mom took to Instagram to share photos from the special day along with a loving caption. She wore a stylish light pink jacket over a mauve fitted top, white pants, and light pink heels while the graduate wore a pretty white off-the-shoulder dress and heels.

The mother and daughter posed outside in front of Audriana’s school in one photo, and Audriana posed solo in the other. “So proud of my Audriana for Graduating 8th grade and going into high school. Make the best out of the next four years. 👩🏻‍🎓 I love you so much!! 🤍✨,” Teresa’s sweet caption read.

Once the post was published, Teresa‘s followers share congratulatory messages for Audriana as well as other comments. “Wow she’s gorgeous. Congrats,” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “Good luck in 9th grade next year Audriana you look beautiful.” A third called the new graduate a “rockstar” and a fourth wrote, “She looks great!”

Teresa’s latest photos of Audriana come after she addressed rumors that her marriage with Luis Ruelas is “shaky.” The lovebirds got married a year ago and according to Teresa, there’s not truth to the speculation. “There’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky,” she said on a recent episode of her r Namaste B$tches podcast.

“I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it,” she jokingly added. “That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?”

Teresa, who was previously married to Joe Giudice, and Luis’ marriage was also rumored to be a setup for a “storyline” for upcoming episodes of Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she debunked that too. “Believe me, I don’t play like that. I play like, what’s really going on in my life,” she said. “I don’t need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life. You know, I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel, that’s doing amazing. I have my podcast with Melissa. I have a lot going on with the children.”