Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence On ‘Shaky’ Marriage Rumors Ahead Of 1-Year Anniversary

Is Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas‘ marriage on “shaky” ground? They haven’t even been married for a full year yet, and already, there’s speculation that The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars may be heading for a split. But don’t worry — Teresa is setting the record straight and she claims there’s nothing to worry about.

On the most recent episode of her Namaste B$tches podcast, Teresa’s co-host Melissa Pfeister mentioned the rumors about her relationship with Luis, 48, saying, “They’re trying to say that your marriage is, like, shaky.” But Teresa said, “There’s no such thing. I love and adore him so much. No, there’s nothing shaky.”

“I mean, maybe we shake together when we dance, but that’s about it,” she joked. “That’s the only time we’re doing any shaking, you know?”

So where did the speculation come from? Some fans have wondered whether all the talk of Teresa’s marriage being “on the rocks” was a setup for a “storyline” next season on RHONJ, but Teresa squashed that rumor too. “Believe me, I don’t play like that. I play like, what’s really going on in my life,” she said. “I don’t need a storyline like that. I have a lot going on in my life. You know, I have my cooking channel, my YouTube cooking channel, that’s doing amazing. I have my podcast with Melissa. I have a lot going on with the children.”

Teresa and Luis met in 2020 and confirmed they were dating in November of that same year. In October 2021, they got engaged, and by August 2022, they were married. Before Luis, Teresa was married to Joe Giudice for 20 years, and then, they divorced — they share four daughters together: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana.