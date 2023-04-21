Tamra Judge Threatens To Expose 15-Year Secret About Teresa & Joe Giudice

On the April 21 episode of Tamra Judge‘s Two Ts In A Pod podcast with Teddi Mellencamp, the Real Housewives of Orange County star told Teresa Giudice to “sit down” and “shut up” after the Real Housewives of New Jersey star called her a “bad friend”. But that’s not all — Tamra slammed Teresa in many other ways throughout the podcast, including the fact that she’s been holding onto a 15-year secret about Teresa and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. So if Teresa continues to “poke the bear”, she said, that secret might get revealed.

“I kept a very big secret for probably 15 years about [Teresa] and [her ex-husband]. We went out one night. We were all lit. And guess what? Something happened that night, and I got a phone call the next morning [saying], ‘Don’t talk to the press. Don’t tell anybody what happened.’ OK — so you guys just ponder on that,” Tamra said after she and Teddi told Teresa to back off.

It all started when Teresa called Tamra a “bad friend” for inviting Caroline Manzo as a guest on her podcast, even though Caroline is currently feuding with Tamra’s friend Brandi Glanville. Brandi was recently accused of touching Caroline inappropriately while they were filming season 4 of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Brandi has denied any wrongdoing, but Caroline has said she’ll “never” return to RHUGT or RHONJ because of what allegedly happened.

On her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, Tamra said Brandi is a “dear friend” and had “no problem” with her interviewing Caroline because Brandi understands she’s just doing her job. So Teresa should “shut the f*** up”, she said. We should also note that Teresa, who divorced Joe in 2020, has been feuding with Caroline for years, so it’s not a surprise that she’d take issue with Caroline getting attention — she was just hoping Brandi would feel the same way. Unfortunately for Teresa, Brandi didn’t seem bothered by it. And now, she’s made an enemy out of Tamra, who claims to also have a lot of dirt on Teresa’s current husband, Luis Ruelas.