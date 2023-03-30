Brandi Glanville Claims ‘RHUGT’ Incident Was A ‘Set Up’: Caroline Manzo Was ‘Fine’

Nearly two months after Page Six claimed that The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star Brandi Glanville, 50, allegedly “touched” her co-star Caroline Manzo, 61, on the “chest and genital area”, the blonde beauty took to Twitter to clap back on Mar. 30. “I am not suing ANYONE not #Peacock or Anyone else for that matter,” Brandi’s first tweet read. “I can speak on anything I want to speak on-it was at the end of an 18 hour Wrk [sic] day at our belly dancing party & I’d like to see footage on it before hand as both myself & Caroline were very intoxicated,” she continued in her next tweet.

By the 50-year-old’s third post, she declared that The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum “was fine” after the alleged incident. “I’m f****** sick of this narrative. I was hired for a 2nd season of girls trip cuz they LOVED what I did on 1st season I was told to bring the party just like before & that’s exactly what I did & Iwas punished for it,” Brandi wrote. “It feels like a f****** set up. It’s BS & Caroline was fine.” Finally, the mom-of-two announced that she was “pissed off” and that the “narrative” has been “ruining” her life. “Those are my statements. Yes I’m pissed off. Yes, this is been life f****** ruining and I’m not gonna be responding to anyone commenting,” the Bravo personality added, along with a series of heart emojis.

As previously mentioned, Page Six initially reported that Brandi had been allegedly inappropriate with Caroline during filming an episode of Season 4 of RHUGT in Feb. The outlet claimed that Brandi allegedly gave her co-star “unwanted kisses” which led to both of the TV stars departing from the show early. The insider told the outlet at the time that Brandi allegedly “touched [Manzo’s] breast area and vaginal area” while they were filming in Morocco on Jan. 25. In addition, the source also alleged that the Drinking And Tweeting author, “stuck her tongue down [Manzo’s] throat.”

Although the incident has not officially been confirmed, the production company behind the show, Shed, and Peacock released a statement to Page Six at the time about the matter. “The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously. In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action,” the joint statement read. The outlet also reported that Caroline left Morocco on Jan. 27, about two days after the alleged incident.

Prior to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s tweets, Caroline seemingly addressed the issue during an interview on New York Live on Mar. 16. “I can’t say much, only because it’s not good for my headspace, but it took a lot for me to go back [to the Housewives universe] there,” she told the host two weeks ago. “[I was] going back with the best of intentions, with the highest of hopes, to do something fun. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me that way.” Finally, the 61-year-old admitted that she left the show “early” due to a negative experience. “I came home early,” she added. “And at this point, I just truly don’t have the space in my head to talk about it. So, I’d rather not but I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs and there’ll be a lot said then.” Although an official release date for Season 4 has not yet been announced, Season 3 is currently airing on Peacock.