Caroline Manzo Breaks Silence On Early ‘RHUGT’ Exit: I Returned ‘With The Highest Of Hopes’

Caroline Manzo wasn’t thrilled with her recent experience on Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. In fact, she made an early exit from the Peacock hit, and now she’s speaking out about it — as much as she can. “I can’t say much, only because it’s not good for my headspace, but it took a lot for me to go back [to the Housewives universe],” the former Real Housewives of New Jersey star said during a recent appearance on New York Live, via People. “[I was] going back with the best of intentions, with the highest of hopes, to do something fun. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out for me that way.”

Caroline then admitted that she departed the show more quickly than expected. “I came home early,” the reality star continued. “And at this point, I just truly don’t have the space in my head to talk about it. So, I’d rather not but I would imagine it would unfold on the series when it airs and there’ll be a lot said then.”

The TV personality left RHONJ after five seasons on the show, then returned for RHUGT season four. However, some alleged unwanted encounters with former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville, 50, led to both of them leaving early. Several sources told outlets in January that they were filming in Marrakech, Morocco, when Brandi allegedly kissed Caroline multiple times, and that it was unwanted.

“It was unwanted,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “And Caroline’s distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi. Things escalated and physical boundaries allegedly were crossed that Caroline felt were serious and uncomfortable.” Another insider said that Brandi had apologized after the alleged kisses, and yet another claimed that Brandi was “asked to leave” over her “inappropriate behavior.”

Brandi strongly denied any wrongdoing in the matter. “Brandi has been prohibited from sharing her side of the story and in turn, people have only heard unsubstantiated versions,” her rep told People in a February 28 statement. “Brandi maintains her innocence and vehemently denies any wrongdoing.”

Along with Brandi and Caroline, other cast members for season four of RHUGT include RHOBH alum Camille Grammer, former RHOC stars Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi, RHONY alum Alex McCord, and RHOA alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille.