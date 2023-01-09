‘RHUGT’ Season 4 Cast Confirmed: Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord, Brandi Glanville & More

Another wild season of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip is coming soon! Peacock announced the full cast for season 4 of the reality series, which features Housewives from all different franchises going on a week-long, drama-filled trip together. The season 4 cast includes a few newbies as well as a few fan-favorite cast members from Season 2, who will be returning for more fun! The full list released by Bravo includes RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo, RHONY alum Alex McCord, RHOA alums Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, RHOBH alums Camille Grammer and Brandi Glanville, as well as RHOC alums Vicki Gunvalson and Gretchen Rossi. And PEOPLE reports Season 4 will start filming next week in Morocco!

#RHUGT S4 CAST CONFIRMED:

🍊 Vicki Gunvalson

🍊 Gretchen Rossi

💎 Brandi Glanville

💎 Camille Grammer Meyer

🍑 Phaedra Parks

🍑 Eva Marcille

🍎 Alex McCord

🍝 Caroline Manzo — Bravo (@BravoTV) January 9, 2023

The first season of RHUGT premiered in November 2021. It featured RHONY‘s Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps, RHOA‘s Kenya Moore and Cynthia Bailey, RHONJ‘s Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, and RHOBH’s Kyle Richards staying at a resort in the Turks and Caicos.

Season 2 of RHUGT featured eight ex-Housewives staying at Dorinda Medley‘s Blue Stone Manor in Massachusetts. The cast also included Jill Zarin, Vicki Gunvlason, Tamra Judge, Brandi Glanville, Taylor Armstrong, Eva Marcille, and Phaedra Parks.

Season 3 of RHUGT already filmed and is premiering later this year (you can watch the trailer here). The cast consists of Porsha Williams, Leah McSweeney, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Gizelle Bryant, Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.

Some of the RHUGT 3 ladies have teased what went down in Thailand in EXCLUSIVE interviews with HollywoodLife. Leah told us season 3 is “very intense” and more “wild” than the first two seasons. Marysol revealed that Leah causes the most drama on the trip. “She unloads her grump on me. She was kind of like not well some of the time and didn’t really participate. I would say she was not the funnest person to vacation with,” Marysol teased.