‘RHUGT’ Season 3 Trailer: Porsha Williams & Leah McSweeney Feud In Wild 1st Look

Thailand may never be the same after season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, as we see in the drama-filled trailer that was unveiled at Day 3 of BravoCon on October 16. Porsha Williams gets into it with Leah McSweeney and Candiace Dillard Bassett, as the three of them, plus Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton, endure wild conflicts (and elephant dung!) on the show, which premieres in 2023 on Peacock.

Porsha and Leah get into a hilarious back and forth where they keep saying “bye” to each other from across a table. Candiace says that Porsha “stole somebody’s man” to throw shade at her relationship with Simon Guobadia, who used to be married to her former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Falynn Guobadia.

Leah calls out Marysol for being “in a bad mood” because she’s drinking too much. When Alexia tries to butt into Marysol’s drama with Gizelle, Marysol tells her Real Housewives of Miami co-star and BFF to back off, which starts another argument.

Plus, Heather and Whitney’s relationship seems to be really bad, after their falling out on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. “I don’t owe you anything for you to be loyal to me as a f***ing cousin,” Heather says to Whitney on a drama-filled boat ride.

HollywoodLife spoke to Leah last week and got some EXCLUSIVE teases about RHUGT season 3 from the Real Housewives of New York City alum. “It was very intense,” she said about the upcoming season. “It’s eight personalities, women that I didn’t know. Out of the last two seasons, it’s definitely the most wild.” Leah also confirmed that Gizelle and Candiace’s drama from the Real Housewives of Potomac carried over onto RHUGT, as did Whitney and Heather’s issues from RHOSLC.

Leah also cleared up the rumors that she got kicked out of Thailand for throwing elephant poop. “I definitely didn’t get banned from Thailand. I don’t wanna disappoint people. Like I’m sorry it just didn’t happen,” Leah told HL. “That would have been f*cking epic. I’m sober now, so maybe if I had been drinking that would have happened, but it just didn’t happen.”